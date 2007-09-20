1 dead, 4 hurt in crash on Route 17

<strong>gmays@daily-journal.com</strong>

Veteran trucker Bill King was driving east of Grant Park on Illinois Route 17 Wednesday afternoon when he saw a semi in front of him strike a passenger car in the rear as it waited to turn left onto 16000E Road.

"That car was still rolling when I first saw it," said King, 52, pointing to a white SUV or van surrounded by fire crews trying to extricate one of the victims. "There was a woman walking around before she collapsed, someone laying in the grass looking bad and another in the car."

Dana Lane, 33, of Bonfield, a rear seat rider in the 2000 Ford, died at 5:25 p.m. at Provena St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room. She was an employee of Provena St. Mary's Hospital the past four years, working in patient registration.

Driver Terry L. Gerretse, 43, of Kankakee, was taken to Riverside Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Peggy L. Lane, 50, of Bonfield, is listed in serious condition today, according to a Provena St. Mary's Hospital spokesperson.

Dennis L. Lane, 54, of Bonfield was taken to Riverside Medical Center and her condition was not available at press time.

One or more of the passengers had to be extricated from the wreckage; the others may have been thrown out of the car, King said.

According to reports, the car was traveling west on Illinois 17 when it was struck by a westbound semi driven by Brent A. Pfeiffer, 30, of Delavan.

Pfeiffer, uninjured, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Traffic -- including many semis following a truck detour -- was backed up for miles as fire and rescue teams from Grant Park and Momence worked the scene.

King said the intersection is dangerous because visibility is limited by a sharp curve just before 16000E. And he said the late afternoon sun made it even more difficult for westbound traffic to see the road.

"I used to come down here all the time," said King, who has been driving a truck for more than three decades. "I don't as much anymore because of something like this -- it is a very dangerous road right here."

For whatever reason, Illinois Route 17 has been particularly hazardous in recent months. On Aug. 30, two men were killed and a third injured when the car they were in struck a semitrailer south of Momence. A trucker involved in that crash, Travis M. Elkins, 34, of Paxton, had a suspended license and did not have a valid commercial driver's license, according to published reports.

Elkins, the Champaign News-Gazette reported, was not at fault but was later charged by Kankakee County authorities with obstructing justice for giving false information to police. Federal regulators are now conducting a review of his employer, Preferred Load Carriers L.L.C.

The truck involved in the Wednesday crash had front-end damage and apparently belonged to Dover Trucking, of Bloomington.