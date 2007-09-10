State takes slow route on high speed rail

Illinois has sunk about $80 million into track and crossing improvements over a decade for a high-speed rail line between Chicago and St. Louis.

However, it has finished less than half the planned improvements for the faster trains, which would shave 90 minutes off the current 51/2-hour train ride.

Completing the estimated $400 million project will take years, but is projected to quadruple ridership from 300,000 last year to 1.2 million, said George Weber, chief of the Illinois Department of Transportation's passenger rail division.

The route runs through Daily Journal area communities on the line that now has stops at Joliet, Dwight and Pontiac.

Weber said trains could begin running at 110 mph by 2009 on 120 miles of the 280-mile route after the state recently settled on safety technology that will ensure faster trains can coexist with cars and slow-moving freight traffic that shares the line.

Current top speeds are about 80.

"To think this state has known for 10 years how to get from Chicago to St. Louis in three hours and 45 minutes, and we kind of languish at 51/2 to six hours," said Rick Harnish, executive director of the nonprofit Midwest High Speed Rail Association. "Imagine what difference that would make to the St. Louis economy."

~ AP & Journal staff