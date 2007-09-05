Web Exclusive: IDOT closes U.S. Route 45/52

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Route 45/52 to all traffic. The closure began Tuesday. The work zone is located 1.6 miles south of Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

An $889,731 contract has been awarded to Iroquois Paving Corporation of Watseka for this work to remove a bridge and construct a box culvert for an unnamed tributary of Minnie Creek. All work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

A marked detour will be in place and will utilize Interstate 57 to Illinois Route 116. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling near or through the work zone.