Livestock scholarships available

The University of Illinois Extension, Ford-Iroquois Unit announced that the Land of Lincoln Purebred Livestock Breeders Association is offering two $500 scholarships to 2007 high school graduates who are involved in purebred livestock.

Two scholarships in the amount of $500 each will be awarded to one male and one female, graduating from high school in 2007 and furthering their education at a higher level in agriculture related studies.

Applicants and/or their family need to be members of the LLPLBA and involved in purebred livestock. The eligible purebred livestock are: Beef, dairy, goats, horses, llamas, sheep and swine as listed in the Illinois State Fair Open Premium Book.

Applications will be available through the University of Illinois Extension at www.4-h.uiuc.edu/events/events2.html.

All applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide the name of the Institution they will be attending. The money will be sent to the Institution in the student's name.

Applications must be postmarked and returned by Sept. 15 and addressed to: Mr. Darrell Rincker, R.R. #1, Box 170, Stewardson, IL 62463. Faxed copies will not be accepted.

The selection committee may request a personal interview with the finalists. The two winners will be notified by Nov. 15th. They, along with their family, will be guests at the awards ceremony held during the annual LLPLBA meeting on Dec. 7 at the Northfield Inn in Springfield.

~ Ford/Iroquois Extension office