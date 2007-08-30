Local News Briefs: Frankfort Fall Fest kicks off

FRANKFORT

<strong>Last concert of season set</strong>

The Frankfort Park District's last summer concert will take place at 8 p.m. today at CD's and Me, 23320 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort. The event will feature M&R Rush Showtime.

<strong>Fall fest kicks off</strong>

The Frankfort Fall Fest, sponsored by the village of Frankfort, begins with a 5:30 p.m. parade on Friday. The craft show and carnival will run from Saturday through Monday in downtown Frankfort.

For more information and details, visit "What's New" at <a href="http://www.villageoffrankfort.com" target="_blank">www.villageoffrankfort.com</a> or go to <a href="http://www.frankfortchamber.com" target="_blank">www.frankfortchamber.com</a>.

PONTIAC

<strong>Threshermen's reunion opens today</strong>

The 59th annual Central States Threshermen's Reunion opens today and continues through Monday at Threshermen's Park on Illinois Route 23, four miles north of Pontiac. Admission is $7.

The event will include exhibition and demonstration of historic farm equipment and skills; antique cars and trucks; tractor, garden tractor, truck, semi, mini-rod and draft horse pulls; food; musical entertainment and more. Featured equipment is Allis Chalmers and Gleaner.

Antique tractor pull and mini-rod pull -- 7 p.m. Friday.

Draft horse pull -- 6 p.m. Saturday.

Threshermen's parade downtown Pontiac -- 1:15 p.m. Sunday with a tractor and semi pull at 5 p.m.

Threshermen members tractor pull -- 9 a.m. Monday, followed by gaming/fun horse show at 11 a.m.

MOKENA

<strong>Learn to play guitar</strong>

The Mokena Park District is offering a Steve Kaufman guitar workshop from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 at The Oaks Recreation Center, 10847 LaPorte Road in Mokena. Kaufman, the only three-time winner of the National Flat-picking championships, will offer a two-day, all-level flat-picking guitar workshop. The session will cover core picking skills and techniques, repertoire and building blocks for growth. Small groups and individual attention make this workshop valuable for all levels of experience. Fee is $90; registration deadline is Sept. 15.

The Mokena Park Distrisct is holding a workshop, "Avoiding Identity Theft," from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Oaks Recreation and Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Preregistration required by Sept. 6. Class is free. Call (708) 390-2401 or visit <a target="_blank" href="http://www.mokenapark.com">www.mokenapark.com</a>.

<strong>Bring Fido to Wolfstock</strong>

The Mokena Park District is holding a "Wolfstock: A Bark in the Park" on Sept. 9 at the park district office, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena. The event kicks off with a 1 p.m. pet parade check-in. All animals are welcome for the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. For safety reasons, all dogs' vaccinations must be current. All dogs must be on a leash. Woofstock is sponsored by Allegiance Community Bank. Call (708) 390-2401 or visit <a target="_blank" href="http://www.mokenapark.com">www.mokenapark.com</a>.

WILMINGTON

Woman treated after accident

Angela L. Schulte, 21, of 209 Liberty St., Gardner, was treated for minor injuries and then released from Morris Hospital after a traffic collision on Stripmine Road on Wednesday.

Police said Schulte was eastbound on Stripmine Road when she maneuvered to avoid striking an auto that had pulled out to pass a westbound pickup truck, which was stopped to turn left onto Davy Lane.

The passing car swerved into a road ditch to avoid a collision, said Wilmington police.

Police said Schulte lost control of her car and it rolled onto its roof and slid into the stopped pickup truck.

The truck's occupant was not hurt. The driver of the second auto, whom police could not identify by press time today, was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

A 21/2-month-old girl in the back seat of Schulte's auto was unhurt, said police.

Police said Schulte was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription drugs and for driving with an expired driver's license.

JOLIET

Debris pickup continues

Work crews from the city of Joliet will continue to pick up tree and yard debris from last week's storm through Friday. Beginning Saturday, such debris should be disposed as normal yard waste and put out for regular garbage pickups. Branches should be cut and bundled together in lengths of two feet or less.

Precouncil meeting canceled

The precouncil meeting of the mayor and Joliet City Council originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 has been canceled.

The date and time of the regular council meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5, has been changed to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

CAMP SHAW

4-H family fun day set

4-H Family Fun Day will be held at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension's, Kankakee County 4-H Program, it is a special event for all 4-H families and prospective members to find out about 4-H. Camp Shaw is located at 6641 N. 6000W Road, off Illinois Route 102 near Kankakee River State Park.

The event will feature outdoor cooking demonstrations and taste testing, GPS courses, volleyball, nature hikes and softball. Light snacks, lemonade and water will be provided.

Participants should feel free to bring outdoor games, lawn chairs, and shade umbrellas.

Cost is $5 per person, payable prior to the registration deadline.

Preregister by Wednesday, Sept. 5, by phoning (815) 933-8337