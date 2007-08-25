Local News Briefs

KANKAKEE

Miss Powerboat crowned

Kelly Sullivan, a Kankakee resident and student at Kankakee Community College, was crowned 2007 Miss Powerboat on Aug. 18. The competition was held during the annual Merchant Street Music Festival in downtown Kankakee.

A graduate of Bishop McNamara High School, Sullivan is majoring in communications. She is an honor roll student and president of the student advisory council at KCC. She is the daughter of Fritz and Nancy Sullivan.

The first runnerup was Samantha Raimondo of Kankakee. She is a student at Herscher High School and the daughter of John Raimondo, Courtney Raimondo and Beth Raimondo.

Corn Growers plan tour

The Kankakee County Corn Growers Association will host its annual yield prediction and corn plot tour beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Brent and Rita Langman Farm, 8090 E. Route 17, St. Anne.

The event will be held rain or shine and will begin with the plot tour at 5 p.m.

A pork chop supper will be provided at 6:15 p.m., followed by the county corn growers annual meeting. Steve Ruh, former president of the state association, will speak on the latest news regarding ethanol, locks and dams and the federal farm bill.

The corn growers will also reveal the county's likely corn and soybean yields based on a countywide field survey conducted Tuesday.

PEOTONE

Chamber golf outing nears

The Peotone Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual golf outing on Sept. 7.

The Kankakee Elks Golf Club in Aroma Park will host the event. Registration and lunch begins at 11:45 a.m.

The funds raised are used to contribute to the Peotone Scholarship Fund and to maintain the business of the chamber throughout the year.

Registration and information is available on the chamber's Web site at www.peotonechamber.com or by calling the chamber office at (708) 258-9450.

~ Mary Baskerville

MANTENO

MOPS to meet

The Manteno MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) kick-off meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene on Route 50 in Manteno.

The MOPS meetings are open to any woman who has a child from newborn to kindergarten age. They generally consist of a speaker, small group sharing time, a craft and food.

Babysitting is provided in secure classrooms in the church. For the older children, a small lesson is generally provided as well.

The speakers and topics are varied from serious to light hearted. There is a recommended donation of $5 per meeting to help offset the cost of our babysitters. A one-time $20 fee is collected on behalf of MOPS International by each woman's third meeting. In exchange for this contribution, Momsense magazine is received along with other benefits.

BEECHER

Village sued by developer

Beecher is facing a lawsuit from MGM Construction that seeks to force the village to allow home building at Cardinal Creek Golf Course or pay $12 million in damages.

Jack Mayher of MGM wants the court to order the village to allow the firm to build homes on the south nine holes of the golf course in accordance with a Dec. 10, 2001, development agreement.

Developers sought to add between 192 to 262 homes and reduce the golf course from 27 to 18 holes.

Beecher, which rejected three proposals in July for the Preserve at Cardinal Creek, contends the plans exceeded the development agreement and local building ordinances.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Will County Courthouse. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 10 by Cord Lund, a Joliet attorney representing MGM Construction.

~ Bill Byrns

N KANKAKEE

N KANKAKEE COUNTY

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Traffic safety emphasized

The Bradley Police Department is set to begin Campaign 5 of the Image Grant. The grant is made available from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety. Beginning Monday, officers will work extra hours to keep roadways safe. The focus during the campaign will be on speed enforcement, seat belt compliance and impaired driving. The campaign will last through Sept. 9.

