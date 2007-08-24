Local news briefs 8-24-07

GILMAN

Benefit canceled

An archery benefit for Nathan Hoy of Gilman that was to be held at the Clifton Sportsmen's Club on Saturday and Sunday has been canceled because of flooding. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

PEOTONE

Vendors are wanted for a Hodgepodge Extravaganza, sponsored by Peotone American Legion Auxiliary Post 392.

Crafters, home businesses, antique and rummage sale dealers can rent a table for $20 each.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 6 in the Legion Hall, 108 North Street, Peotone.

For more information call Ann Nagel at (708) 565-0017.

ST. ANNE

Crafters needed for Pumpkin Fest

Applications are being taken for crafters interested in selling their wares at the 19th annual St. Anne Pumpkin Festival, set for Sept. 29 and 30. For more information, call Denise at (815) 427-6616.

N PEOTONE

Golf outing set

The Peotone Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual golf outing beginning at 11:45 a.m., Sept. 7 at the Kankakee Elks Country Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, Aroma Park.

The cost is $80 per person, which includes golf, cart, lunch, beverages and dinner.

For more information call the chamber at (708) 258-9450 or peotonechamber@hotmail.com.

N STEGER

Family Fun Days coming

The village of Steger will present "Family Summer Fun Days" at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Park, 35th Street and Phillips Avenue. For more information call (708) 754-3395.