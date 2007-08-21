Kankakee alderman serious about drug tests

<em>Williams wants all aldermen tested</em>

Kankakee alderman may soon find themselves in line to be drug tested, thanks to an impromptu suggestion made by one of their own, 5th Ward Ald. Hank Williams, during Monday's City Council meeting.

Williams' suggestion that the city be more vigilant about drug-testing council members came during a brief lull in the action Monday -- following passage of a resolution honoring the Kankakee All-Stars girls softball team, which earlier this month won the National Softball Association state championship in the 18-and-under age division.

After applause died down for the winning team, Williams spoke up, saying he wanted to make a motion on the drug-testing matter, which wasn't anywhere on the council's official agenda.

"Alderman you can make your motion, but we already have it," said a surprised Mayor Don Green. "If you want to be tested, you can be tested."

Kankakee already requires aldermen to be drug tested, according to the city's Code of Conduct for officials. However, an initial check of the city's online code book late Monday evening found no apparent stipulation that tests be random in nature. Testing is conducted at one of Kankakee's two main hospitals, Green said.

"Each elected official shall on two separate occasions each fiscal year, have a drug test performed at one of the hospitals with the results to be released to the official and to the Mayor of the City of Kankakee," the city's code reads. "If the results of any test are positive, the results and any remedial action will be discussed with and referred only to the City personnel officer."

Williams said he had not been tested, a sentiment echoed by 2nd Ward Ald. Cheryl Jones.

"It's random," replied the mayor, adding that "we'll start (drug-testing aldermen) tomorrow ... we'll call you and we'll have drug tests."

When the mayor then tried to move on to the rest of night's regular agenda, Williams said he was "serious" about the drug-testing matter. He also said -- without elaborating -- that he wanted drug testing of officials to be "above board" in the future.

"You're trying to make a mockery of something very serious," Williams said to the mayor, an accusation Green emphatically denied.