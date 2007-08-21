Back-to-school boost: Barbers offer free service to 215 boys

<strong>sboehmer@daily-journal.com</strong>

815-937-3321

School will start off in style today for about 215 children thanks to the generosity of local barbers.

Barbers volunteered their time Monday for a mass haircut giveaway for 5- to 12-year-old boys. The event was held in Kankakee's Community Resource Center, where a crowd of students and parents waited on the bleachers for their turn in a barber's chair.

The event was a boon for Kankakee resident Denise Nevilles, who brought her son Devalon, who is entering second grade.

"I'm unemployed so they're doing me a favor," Nevilles said. Had it not been for the free event, Devalon likely would not have not received a professional haircut, she said.

"Most kids like to go back freshly groomed," Nevilles said. Getting children a haircut, she said, is important, "just to get them back into the groove of going back to school. Get them wanting to go."

Organizer Glenn Davidson said improving the students' self esteem was the intent.

"As a young man growing up in this community I remember the first day of school and how important it was to have new clothes if you could get them. Some of these kids don't even have that, but we thought that if we could at least start school with a fresh haircut, that would just boost their self-esteem," Davidson said.

Barber Ron Smith, owner of A Class Act, said haircuts can have a big impact in people's lives. He was one of eight barbers who donated their time on Monday.

In addition to A Class Act, the event was offered by the 1st Ward Neighborhood Association, A Kut Above, Exclusively U, Heavenly Cuts, His & Mine and Xavier's Unisex Hair Design.

Taxavier Ford, a sixth grader and Kankakee resident, said it's important to get a haircut before the school year starts "so you don't go to school looking like a bum with nappy hair."

Fifth grader Aramis Magee came with his godbrother, Da'Jour Fulton, who is in fourth grade. Both live in Kankakee. If not for the offer of getting a free haircut, Aramis said he would have had to pay for it from his limited allowance.

Saving money wasn't Aramis' only inspiration. The fifth grader also said he wanted a haircut "so I can look better, so I can get a lot of girls."

The free haircut offer was reserved for boys only.

"We just felt that it was necessary to give back to the boys. There's always events for the girls but never anything specifically for the boys," Davidson said. "So as a group of men we thought it was necessary that it was time for us to ... show them that men do very positive things and you don't have to be a rapper or an athlete -- you can be a regular guy to do good things."