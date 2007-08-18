Sports Briefs

WILL COUNTY

Watsekan survives fatal crash

Truck driver Jay West, 43, of Watseka, survived an early morning crash Friday that killed a Springfield, Mass. woman whose car rammed his semi head-on on I-80 at Joliet.

West was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, state police reported.

He was westbound on the interstate when Fiona Kane, 18, crossed the median and struck his truck. Kane was dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash.

Police said West was unable to avoid the oncoming car. A third vehicle struck debris from the crash but no injuries resulted. One lane of the interstate partially closed for an hour and a half.

Police said there was no indication that alcohol played a role in the crash and both drivers were wearing safety belts.

MANTENO

Legion donates for school safety

A $5,500 donation from the Manteno American Legion Post 755 will help purchase an electronic speed warning sign and six safety vests for school crossing guards.

The warning system uses flashing numbers to show motorists if they are exceeding the school zone speed limit. The system is similar to one used along Illinois Route 50 earlier this year.

Last year the Legion donated $7,500 toward the purchase of an all-terrain vehicle which is now used by police to patrol streets and parks as well as special events.

FORD COUNTY

Lee won't seek re-election

Veteran Ford County State's Attorney Tony Lee, 54, will not seek re-election. The five-term Republican said he intends to help out in his wife's private law practice in Gibson City and to pursue personal hobbies which have suffered in recent years due to lack of time. He was first elected in 1988 and, with the exception of having briefly had an intern, has served as the office's only attorney throughout that time.

Matt Fitton, the former intern in the Ford County State's office, has announced his candidacy to replace his old mentor.

"I think Matt will do a fine job," Lee said.

Fitton has also served as a Champaign County assistant state's attorney and currently has a private practice in Paxton.

Lee lauded his former longtime secretary Shirlene White as well as current secretary Barb Cleary, noting "I've been blessed to work with these two talented women who have gone far beyond the call of duty to keep the office afloat," he said.

He also lauded county law enforcement leaders and the county board noting "By and large we have had dedicated, had working officers and the county and cities do the best they can within their means to promote law enforcement and community safety."

Lee said his time spent as the small, rural county's top lawman has been gratifying, noting "This is a position that has a real impact on the quality of life of people in our communities. It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Ford County."

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Devine to seek 3rd term

Iroquois County State's Attorney Jim Devine has announced he will seek election to a third term in 2008.

Devine, who started practicing law in Watseka in 1990, was first elected state's attorney in 2000. He had served as public defender from 1995 until 2000.

A Watseka native and 19798 Watseka High School graduate, he is the son of John and Beverly Devine. His father retired in 2006 after decades of service as Iroquois County highway engineer.

Jim and his wife, Sherri, have two children and live in Watseka.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Judge Frobish to retire

11th Circuit Court Judge Harold Frobish of Livingston County has announced this week that he will retire next year. His 65th birthday is in January.

Frobish, a judge at Pontiac for more than 20 years, informed Illinois Chief Justice Robert Thomas of his intent to retire on July 14, 2008.

A Flanagan native, he worked as a lawyer in Peoria for four years and in Pontiac for 14 before his appointment as an associate judge in 1986. He was elected circuit judge in 1998. The 11th circuit includes Ford, Livingston, McLean, Logan and Woodford counties.

A successor will be elected next year.

HOPKINS PARK

Pre-K screening

Lorenzo R. Smith School in Hopkins Park will offer pre-kindergarten screening from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 25 for children ages 3-5 (not eligible for kindergarten). Parents should bring birth certificate, current physical and dental records, up-to-date immunization records, lead test, copy of child's Social Security card and proof of residency.

Village meeting Tuesday night

Hopkins Park Mayor Samuel Payton has announced that a village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday to again discuss the appointment of new village employees, including a treasurer and village clerk.

At a special meeting on Friday August 10, Payton's efforts to change personnel from the administration of former mayor Jon Dyson were rejected by trustees Ronald Jarrett, his brother Lonnie and Lonnie's son Joseph.

Payton said his attempt to appoint Walter Jones as a trustee to replace Bennie Walker also was rejected because Jones wasn't at the meeting to be questioned.

Payton said that after the Jarretts rejected his appointments, he named former grade school principal Gloria Hampton as acting clerk and Yvonne Wilson as acting treasurer. "I'm doing my research to make sure I am within the statutes of Illinois," he said. "I'm pretty sure I am, but before I actually put them to work, I am going to be sure." Making an "acting official" appointment is not uncommon in cases where councils won't back a mayor's appointment.

Janice Rogers has been clerk and Vickie Valdez treasurer.