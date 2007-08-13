Local news briefs 8-13-07

N WILL COUNTY

27 seek judgeship

Twenty-seven attorneys have applied for an associate judgeship vacancy in Will County, created by the recent elevation of Associate Judge Robert C. Lorz to circuit judge.

Members of the public may comment about the candidates through the close of business Aug. 20 by writing to: Office of the Chief Judge, Will County Courthouse, 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Ill., 60432.

The candidates, one of whom will be selected by vote of the circuit judges, are Tina M. Brault, Mart T. Carney, Elizabeth Hoskins Dow, Daniel L. Doyle, Stewart C. Ferreira, Kimberly A. Fladhammer, Chrystel L. Gavlin, Matthew L. Guzman, Theodore J. Jarz, Lyle F. Koester, David R. Kozloswki, Philip A. Mock, James A. Murphy, Raymond A. Nash, Michael R. Naughton, Lea A. Norbut-Sicinski, Domenica A. Osterberger, Stanley W. Pagorek, Diane M. Para, Kathleen A. Patton, Michael R. Phillips, Michael J. Renzi, Raymond E. Rossi, Nicholas E. Sakellariou, Amie M. Simpson, Eric R. Swanson and Charles R. Thomas.

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Discard used oil

The Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a used oil collection day from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 25 at the district office, 685 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais. This service is offered at no cost. No container drop-offs please.

WATSEKA

Retirees to hold picnic

UARCO retirees will have their annual picnic at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Park in Watseka. Chicken will be furnished. Reservations needed. Call Dorothy at (815) 432-3518.

PEOTONE

Plow Days coming up

The 16th annual Plow Days will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on Glenn and Bonnie Ginder's farm, 32021 South Drecksler, Peotone.

The event will test the skills of the drivers and the mettle of their antique plows and tractors as they cut furrows into a recently harvested field. About 30 tractors are expected to participate at the plow days.

ONARGA

Sewing workshop offered

The Ford County Extension office is holding "Sew What" classes again, with some new sewing projects. First class is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. Sack lunch at noon.

Participants will kick off the season by making an outfit for the first day of school. The group will be using McCalls 3677 pattern, which comes in numerous sizes.

Call the Extension office at (815) 268-4051 to register or register on line at www.extension.uiuc.edu/ford. Students will need to bring: McCalls 3677 pattern, material, thread to match, (optional) two appliqués for the top, (optional) one appliqué for the skirt, elastic and a sack lunch

Space will be limited to 12 participants.

For more information call Deanne at 815-268-4051 or e-mail dholste@uiuc.edu.

Gardening workshop set

University of Illinois Extension, Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners extend an invitation to attend the next gardening workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ford-Iroquois Extension office, located at 912 W. Seminary Ave., Onarga.

The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about gardening. Pre-registration is requested by contacting the Ford-Iroquois Extension Unit in Onarga at (815) 268-4051.

SPRINGFIELD

Dugan heads task force

A resolution introduced by State Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, to establish a task force that will examine how businesses are awarded state contracts and the benefits of giving preference to Illinois businesses, was adopted by the Illinois House Wednesday. Dugan was named chairperson of the House Task Force.

House Resolution 587 creates a task force that will study how state contracts are awarded to businesses. In addition, the task force will also review how many contracts were awarded to Illinois companies over the course of one calendar year, why an out-of-state company was awarded a contract over an Illinois company and the benefits of awarding contracts to Illinois companies over out-of-state companies. HR 587 was adopted with a vote of 104-1.

Dugan represents the 79th District, including parts of Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties. For more information please call Dugan's constituent service office at (815) 939-1983.

~ Rep. Lisa Dugan press release