Fairgoers give variety of opinions in poll

<strong>Global warming concern among respondents</strong>

<strong>sboehmer@daily-journal.com</strong>

815-937-3321

Kankakee County fairgoers are concerned about global warming, but they're not ready to start buying hybrid cars.

The Kankakee County Clerk's office got a pulse on what 141 people attending the fair thought about various issues last week.

Nearly 60 percent of those who cast a ballot said they were either slightly or very concerned about global warming. The remaining 40 percent said they were either not very concerned; not at all concerned; or had no opinion.

But slightly more than three-quarters of those surveyed said their next car purchase won't be a hybrid. In addition, 65 percent predicted gas prices won't reach $4 a gallon by the end of the year.

Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed named jobs/economy as the top issue facing the country, followed by terrorism, 21 percent. Education got 11 percent of the votes, with taxes and the environment getting less than 10 percent.

Television was the source of most news for 37 percent of the people who cast a ballot, topping newspapers, 26 percent; the Internet, 25 percent and radio, 16 percent.

Voting was tight on questions about the electoral college and conceal and carry laws. By a margin of 53 to 47 percent, voters favored keeping the electoral college. But 51 percent opposed conceal and carry laws for private citizens.

With Bears training camp once again at Olivet Nazarene University, more than a third of the people who cast ballots said they think the team will win the Super Bowl this year. Twenty-seven percent predicted the Bears would win their division; 12 percent said they would be the conference champs; 8 percent said the team would win the wild card and 13 percent said the Bears would miss the playoffs.

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and "Shrek 3" were considered the best movies of the summer by 23 percent of the votes, followed closely by "Pirates of the Caribbean," 21 percent. "Spider-Man 3" and "Transformers" received 10 percent of the vote or less.

