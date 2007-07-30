Station Street bridge receives national honor

<strong>gmays@daily-journal.com</strong>

The city-led effort to restore the 80-year-old Station Street Bridge, completed in 2006, has won national honors for its innovative design and construction techniques that preserved the bridge's historic character while protecting the Kankakee River ecosystem below.

But it didn't come without a price: about $2 million for the bridge; and a nearly 50 percent drop in customer traffic for Mike Wheeler, the owner of Mike's Corner Shell located directly west of the bridge.

Former Gov. George Ryan helped cover the former, but the latter came from the pocketbook of his family-owned business, says Wheeler, whose family has operated the busy gas station for about eight years. But nearly a year after its completion, with traffic flowing freely over the river and into the station, Wheeler's not holding any public grudges.

"We're doing better now than before," he says of the span, one of many Ryan-led Illinois FIRST-funded projects that came the region's way in recent years. "I'm glad the bridge looks great, that people who worked on it had jobs, and that I have a new bridge by my business."

Not only does he have a new bridge, but Wheeler and other taxpayers got it for a third of the price of a new one. It's also an example of top-notch design and construction, according to the American Public Works Association (APWA), which named Station Street Bridge a Public Works Project of the Year. The award acknowledges the combined work of primary contractor Kankakee Valley Construction Co, chief consultant Clark Dietz, Inc., in-house city planners; and the engineering innovation of longtime area civil engineer, Dave Tyson.

Interviewed at his downtown office Friday, Tyson said that, among other innovations, a composite polymer wrap was used to wrap the arches, protecting them from future structural damage due to wear and weather. Another innovation: Crews worked almost entirely above the river on suspended platforms, preventing debris from falling into the channel and preserving Kankakee's endangered mussels.

"It had never been done in the area, as far as I know," said Tyson. "We're proud of the bridge and the support we received from the city to get it done."

Constructed in 1924, the bridge is on the Illinois Historic Bridge List and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. It originally supported streetcars for the Kankakee Electric Railway Company. Today, about 7,000 cars a day go back and forth.

The award will be presented during APWA's International Public Works Congress and Exposition in San Antonio, Texas, in September.