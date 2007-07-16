Route 66 'Mother Road' calls Wilmington couple

<strong>rthemer@daily-journal.com</strong>

815- 937-3369

It was a beautiful, sunny Saturday, so John and Lenore Weiss decided to load up some supplies, drive 60 miles from their rural Wilmington home to Pontiac and do a little bridge maintenance.

They're not contractors, engineers, professional painters or iron workers.

They're devotees of historic Route 66.

They've been traveling the historic route of "The Mother Road" since 1989 and have been leaders of preservation efforts in Illinois since '94.

About 10 years ago, they were driving the old route into the north side of Pontiac when the faded outline of the state with the number 4 centered in it caught Lenore's eye on a small bridge. "I said 'John, I think we've found something.'"

It was the last bridge in Illinois that still bore an ancient route stenciling -- the method of marking roads nearly a century ago. Illinois Route 4 became U.S. Route 66 through here on Nov. 11, 1926. A brass plaque on the bridge says it was built that year, from Bond Issue Route 4, so it only slightly predated Route 66, said John, whose job was to burnish the brass.

Several years ago, the old bridge had to be replaced for safety reasons. However, the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency had it done in a way to preserve the historic stencils by having the four concrete end pieces saved and built back into the new railings. The new concrete railings between them resemble the historic ones, except that the oblong vertical openings are wider than the originals to prevent children from getting their heads stuck in them trying to look at the stream below, John said. So, a perfect historic device disappeared for keeping the kids out of mischief while Dad fished. Despite that, the engineering firm won an award for the project.

Carefully tracing the outline of the state with a black marker for repainting, Lenore said: "It's a labor of love ... plus, you get to meet all kinds of people, stopping and saying: 'I don't want to ask a stupid question, but what ARE you doing?' "

<strong>Little pieces of history</strong>

"Everybody wants to do the big stuff, the Lincoln attractions," John said, "but preserving these little pieces of history is important, too."

Five years ago, the Weisses were honored by the John Steinbeck Foundation for their preservation efforts, the same year they were inducted into the Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame.

John has served as chairman of the preservation committee of the Route 66 Association of Illinois and Lenore as secretary-treasurer.

They plan to work on several more projects this year -- restoration of the old Log Cabin Restaurant structure not far from this bridge in Pontiac; The Mill, a restaurant in Lincoln in an old Dutch windmill; and a 1936 gas station building in Bloomington.

"It's the fun of saving pieces of history," John said. "We can't save every gas station and building, but we have to save the symbols."

The city of Pontiac owns land next to the Route 4 bridge and plans to pave a turn-out parking area there.

The city also is planning a couple of new Route 66 murals.