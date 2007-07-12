Local News Briefs: Water rates to rise

BRAIDWOOD

<strong>Water rates to rise</strong>

The Braidwood City Council unanimous passed two measures Tuesday night -- one to raise water rates and the other to institute a $1 surcharge on refuse collection.

The 25 cents per 1,000 gallon rate increase for water service will help offset the rising cost of electricity, commissioners said. The rate will go from $2.50 to $2.75 per 1,000 gallons, up to 15,000 gallons, and to $3.25 per 1,000 gallons for usage over 15,000 gallons.

The ordinance calls for a 20 percent discount for users over 62 years of age.

The city will also move to monthly billing, instead of the current practice of billing half the city one month, and the other half the next month.

The City Council also passed a measure creating a $1 administration fee to the garbage bill to cover the cost of doing the billings and collections.

City Attorney Gregory Mathews said the $1 fee will "recapture the cost of doing the work." The measure becomes effective August 15 for bills payable in September.

<strong>~ Mary Baskerville</strong>

<strong>Buffet' is the them</strong>

It's a "Jimmy Buffett" theme for the Braidwood Lions & Lioness Summerfest Parade set to setup off at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 22 from Main and Mitchell Streets. Parade lineup will be at 12:30 p.m., American Legion Koca Post 39 Commander Jim Canup said.

The Braidwood City Council moved Tuesday night to put a vacant lot it owns at 174 North Office St. up for bid. Sealed bids will be opened at 10 a.m., Aug. 28 at City Hall. Mayor Sue Grygiel said the lot was acquired a few years ago through a condemnation. The lot is 66 wide by 297 feet long.

<strong>~ Mary Baskerville</strong>