Colossal carp seizes the day as fishing derby begins

<strong>Momence angler reels in 21-pound roughfish</strong>

Today's not a good day to be a carp -- or any other kind of fish with a thin blue wire stuck in its back.

That wire is a tag worth cash or merchandise for the next 10 days in the Kankakee River Fishing Derby, but carp and other bottom-feeding roughfish are the special for today -- Buffalo Roamin' Day.

Ed Delabre III of Momence is going to be tough to beat -- again.

Just 6 hours and 45 minutes into the derby, Delabre weighed in a massive 21-pound, 4-ounce carp at Frank's Bait Shop in Momence. The colossal carp -- just 3 pounds, 4 ounces shy of the 1991 derby record for roughfish -- also puts Delabre in command at the top of the Big Board contest. Delabre won last year's roughfish division with a 19-pound, 13-ounce carp.

The biggest carp or any bottom-feeding comrade is worth a $100 cash bounty for the biggest in today's "Buffalo Roamin' Day."

Contests such as The Big Board, Derby Dollar Days and Bonus Tags are all part of the fun as anglers and would-be prize winners probe 55 miles of the river between Indiana and the Illinois River west of Wilmington.

No tagged fish or other Big Board entries had been reported to derby officials as of 8:30 a.m. today.

"Registrations really picked up Thursday for the weekend," said derby chairman Sam Thomas. An estimated 500 people have registered for the contest so far, but Thomas expects that number to jump over the weekend. Entry forms are available at many local businesses and bait shops.