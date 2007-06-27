Web Exclusive: Host families helping out golfers

By Gary Mays

gmays@daily-journal.com

815-937-3359

She's found her way back to Kankakee from "Malaysia via Australia."

And now, in her second year at the Team WLF.org Golf Classic, Bing Lim, 27, is feeling right at home here -- both on and off the Elks Country Club links.

Her relaxed manner and better scores are due in no small part to her growth as a player over the past year but also perhaps to her living accommodations while she's in town. Lim is among those spending her week with a volunteer host family, who provide a welcome respite from hotels and restaurants.

On tour and on the road much of the year, some players Tuesday said they prefer the volunteer homes to yet another night in a bland hotel room. Some even make new -- and in Lim's case -- lasting friendships.

"She's got cats in the house; it's a real girlie thing," said Lim of her local host, Mary Posing, who also brought Lim into her home during her first trip to Kankakee last year. "She (Posing) likes to shop, she filled up the fridge, gave me a code for the garage door, and I feel very welcome there."

Also staying with a local family is Kelley Groff, 24. The slight, blonde competitor from Oregon says bunking with a local family provides much-needed structure for many of "the girls" on tour. And, says Johanna Joefsson, a tour player program manager, never underestimate the power of a good "home-cooked meal" to someone so far from home.

"It gives you a little sense of being at home. You can feel like you are part of the family," Groff said Tuesday, taking time out from practice play during a thunderstorm. "It's hard to keep a normal life out here."

Christy Parks, the tour's director of tournament operations, is among the officials and volunteers who helped place 90 young women in homes and hotels -- work that began months before the first ball flew off the tee at the course.

"It's quite an accomplishment, all right," she said.

Lim says the chance to stay in a local home is even more meaningful to international players, such as herself. Even when she's off the tour, Lim only goes home to Malaysia and Australia to her real family about once a year.

In addition to the nearly 100 players competing in Kankakee this week, the tour boasts a full roster of 300 players from 27 countries. The tour has raised about $4 million for charity since 1989.

Indeed, the group's charitable focus is part of why so many local volunteers come forward to offer their homes to the players, organizers say.

Though Lim said she's had really good hosts like Posing recently, many of the golfers have stories of bad hosts or uncomfortable accommodations.

"I guess I've really been lucky," she said. "That's one of the reasons I like playing near Chicago and coming back to Kankakee."