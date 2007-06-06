Lawsuit delays state ban of horse slaughter

<strong>Hearings set for next week</strong>

ROCKFORD -- Hearings are scheduled for June 12 and 14 on a DeKalb meat processor's federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Illinois' new horse slaughter ban.

U.S. District Judge Frederick Kapala of the Northern Illinois court granted a temporary restraining order on Friday allowing Cavel International to continue operations at its DeKalb plant for export of horse meat.

Cavel filed suit May 25 claiming that the new state law banning the slaughter of horses intended for human consumption overseas is unconstitutional.

The restraining order prevents state and county officials from enforcing the ban while the suit is considered.

Cavel claims the state has no constitutional authority to ban the slaughter of a particular species because some people object on moral grounds.

The lawsuit also states that the law would restrain interstate and international commerce and infringe on federal authority over slaughterhouses.

Friday's ruling noted that the company has laid off 54 of its 63 workers and lost more than $350,000 in revenue since the law went into effect.

The DeKalb plant operated legally for 20 years. A new plant was built three years ago after a fire in 2002 destroyed the old one.

Cavel has closed twice this year because of legal issues over horse meat for human consumption. The first time was in March after a federal court said plant inspections were being improperly funded by the Agriculture Department. Two years ago, Congress voted to end funding for the USDA inspections of horse meat for export, but the agency planned to continue inspections with the slaughterhouses paying for them.

The second Cavel shutdown came two weeks ago, after Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed the law banning the import, export, possession and slaughter of horses intended for human consumption. The law passed easily in both houses of the General Assembly.

Cavel shipped horse meat to Europe and was the only horse-slaughtering facility still operating in the U.S.

The restraining order expires after June 14.

Two horse slaughtering plants in Texas have been closed for a couple of months since a federal court ruled that their operations were in violation of a long-standing state law there.

<strong>Federal ban considered</strong>

Federal legislation to ban the transport of horses for slaughter has been introduced by Rep. Jan. Schakowski, an Evanston Democrat, and by Sen. Mary L. Landreau of Louisiana.

Schakowski's bill (H.R. 503) has been assigned to the Agriculture subcommittee on livestock, dairy and poultry. Similar legislation passed the House 269-158 last year but was not acted upon by the full Senate.

Landreau's new Senate bill (S-311) was advanced through markup by the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on April 25, and was reported favorably 15-7 for full Senate consideration.