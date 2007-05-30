Police blotter 5-30-07

Suspected prostitutes jailed

Two women were arrested for solicitation of a sex act after propositioning an undercover police officer, according to Kankakee police.

Laura Yoda, 53, of 443 S. Indiana Ave., Apt. 1N, Kankakee, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. in the 200 block of South West Avenue. Yoda also was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia after police reportedly found a glass pipe in her sock.

Deborah Marsh, 48, of 1455 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. in the 800 block of South Schuyler Avenue.

Both women are jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Man robbed at gunpoint

A 27-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Kankakee.

The man told police he got into an SUV with two male strangers. They drove around for a while before pulling over in the 400 block of South Nelson Avenue. The offenders then stole $80 from the victim at gunpoint. They let the victim out of the SUV and fled.

Youth found with pot

Kankakee police found 10 bags of marijuana on a man who was standing in the roadway today at Chicago Avenue and Eastview Drive.

Darryl Sanders, 17, of 1102 N. Chicago Place, Kankakee, was arrested for possessing between 10 to 30 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

A patrolman approached Sanders at 1:09 a.m. and told him it was dangerous to stand in the road while dressed entirely in black.

Sanders then admitted he had marijuana in his pocket. Police reportedly retrieved the pot and discovered some additional marijuana in another pocket.

KAMEG raid nets arrest

Police reported finding several bags of cocaine and an electronic scale Monday night when searching a Bourbonnais home at 11 Hopi Court.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers with a search warrant raided the home and arrested resident Luis Zavala, 25, for possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Teen caught with drugs

Kevonta Robinson, 17, of 615 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, was arrested Monday night for possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

KAMEG officers noticed Robinson due to the loud music coming from his car parked in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee. Police reported seeing a baggie of marijuana in the car while talking with Robinson.

Robinson was transported to jail, where additional baggies holding marijuana and crack cocaine were discovered in his sock, police said.

Shots fired in Piper City

Piper City police arrested one man and are seeking another in connection with the firing of shots during an apparent altercation around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Cross and Pine streets.

No one was hurt, noted Police Chief Fred Fanning, who said "a couple of shots" were apparently fired into the air. The episode alarmed area residents who flooded police with 911 calls about the racket.

Fanning declined to name the arrestee or detail the exact charge pending the arrest of the second participant. He did say that both were men in their 20s and not residents of the village. Both men had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Home burglarized

A house at the corner of Oak and Clark streets in Piper City was burglarized sometime after noon Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. Monday when a neighbor discovered the break-in.

Howard Curry of the Ford County Sheriff's Police said a door was kicked in to gain entry. Curry said Gangster Disciples street gang symbols were spray painted on the home's exterior. Electronic games and gaming equipment were stolen as was cash, including a piggy bank belonging to a child.

Two arrested for battery

* Samuel Beatty, 25, of 141 W. Hawkins St., Apt. 2, Kankakee, was arrested for domestic battery Tuesday, Kankakee police said.

* Jerry McCullum, 49, of 477 E. Locust St., Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday for domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to Kankakee police.

Momence man arrested

Justin Beseke, 24, of 736 N. Dixie Highway, Momence, was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license at 2:03 a.m. today, according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police.

Wilmington man arrested

Kendall K. Kozel, 18, of Wilmington, was arrested by Wilmington police Monday for DUI and improper lane use, police said.

Underage drinking

Dustin Smith, 17, of Watseka, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Wednesday for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. He was released from custody after posting bond.

Domestic battery alleged

Jim Krumweide, 33, of Chebanse, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Tuesday for domestic battery.

Gun illegally fired

Gregory Miller, 52, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police Monday for reckless discharge of a firearm and failure to have a state gunowner's identification card. He was released from custody after posting bond.

Man busted for battery

Andrew A. Austin, 28, of Wellington, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Monday for battery. He is accused of having struck an individual in the head at Cissna Park earlier Monday evening, then fleeing the scene. He was released from custody after posting bond.

Bradleyan arrested

Timothy S. Meredith, 34, of Bradley, turned himself in to Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Friday in response to a county warrant alleging his delivery of cocaine. He was released after posting bond.