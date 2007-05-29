Safe passages for school children sought

<strong>Health, security aims of program</strong>

Proposals for flashing pedestrian signs, new sidewalks and even turning Broadway Street in Bradley into a three-lane parkway are all part of a new state initiative to create safe routes to schools.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's "safe routes to schools" grant program has local municipalities and school districts lining up proposals. The state has allocated $23 million for the program this year, which aims to increase student physical activity and create safer pathways to school.

"We have a couple of programs we're looking to do," said Curt Saindon, Kankakee School District 111 assistant superintendent for Business Services. "We're going to wait to see what we get."

The grants are competitive and will fund a wide range of improvements where school districts and municipalities team up to implement them. Most of the proposals have started shaping up recently as grant applications are due to IDOT in mid-June.

Small and large

Traffic devices such as flashing warning signs, pavement markings and devices that warn motorists of their speed are the most common requests being submitted, according to local officials. More ambitious projects such as extending Merchant Street to Nelson Street in Kankakee and turning Broadway Street in Bradley into three lanes are also being proposed.

"We want to improve traffic flow and to give them a safer place to walk," said Saindon, explaining the possible extension of Merchant Street. The extension would give students at King Middle Grade School and the Lincoln Cultural Center safer options for walking.

Bradley village officials have approached several merchants along Broadway Street to discuss the idea of reducing four lanes to three lanes and adding bicycle lanes. "Tern of the Wheel" proprietor Steve Linneman said he supported the idea after seeing the plans village officials have crafted. Broadway Street is a concern for students who walk or ride bicycles to Bradley West Elementary School and Bradley Central Elementary School.

"I nearly died several times trying to cross the street for a doughnut," said Linneman. "It should also make it a better shopping street because it will be better for pedestrians."

Plans with purpose

The grants are meant to get local officials to plan projects and activities to improve safety and make bicycling and walking to school more appealing.

The plans in Manteno Community Unit School District 5 involve pavement markings and new traffic devices such as "vehicle speed feedback machines," which inform motorists of their speed based on radar readings.

Manteno school director of Pupil and Personnel Services Deb Fortin said special school events such as "ride your bike to work day" will follow after the safety enhancements are in place.

"We want to encourage kids to live healthy lifestyles, but we want to have these things in place first to make sure it's as safe as it can be," said Fortin. "If they can do it safely, that's the big part."