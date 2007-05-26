Schools on the brink

Search our <a href="http://ww2.daily-journal.com/schoolreportcard/search.cfm">online database</a> for complete results of the 2006 Illinois State School Report Cards.

On the brink

The percentage of students required to meet Illinois State Learning Standards will jump to 55 percent next year. The schools listed below achieved Adequate Yearly Progress this year with scores above 47.5 percent, but will fail to meet the new federal standards if they don't improve their scores next year.

Central

High School, Clifton

52.1

Reading

Grant Park

High School,

Grant Park

54.2

Reading

Hickory

Elementary School, Crete

54.1

Fourth-grade

reading

Iroquois West High School, Gilman

52.6

Math

Kennedy

Middle

Grade School, Kankakee

50.7

Fifth-grade reading

Manteno

High School,

Manteno

53.1

Math

Kankakee Junior

High School, Kankakee

53.4

Seventh-grade reading

Kankakee School

District 111

52

Fifth-grade reading

King Middle Grade School, Kankakee

51.2

Fifth-grade

reading

52

Sixth-grade

reading

Steuben

Elementary School, Kankakee

53.2

Third-grade reading

Tri-Point

High School,

Cullom

51.9

Reading

51.9

Math

Watseka

High School,

Watseka

54.9

Math

Wilmington High School, Wilmington

52.3

Math