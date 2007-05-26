Schools on the brink

Search our <a href="http://ww2.daily-journal.com/schoolreportcard/search.cfm">online database</a> for complete results of the 2006 Illinois State School Report Cards.
On the brink
The percentage of students required to meet Illinois State Learning Standards will jump to 55 percent next year. The schools listed below achieved Adequate Yearly Progress this year with scores above 47.5 percent, but will fail to meet the new federal standards if they don't improve their scores next year.
Central
High School, Clifton
52.1
Reading
Grant Park
High School,
Grant Park
54.2
Reading
Hickory
Elementary School, Crete
54.1
Fourth-grade
reading
Iroquois West High School, Gilman
52.6
Math
Kennedy
Middle
Grade School, Kankakee
50.7
Fifth-grade reading
Manteno
High School,
Manteno
53.1
Math
Kankakee Junior
High School, Kankakee
53.4
Seventh-grade reading
Kankakee School
District 111
52
Fifth-grade reading
King Middle Grade School, Kankakee
51.2
Fifth-grade
reading
52
Sixth-grade
reading
Steuben
Elementary School, Kankakee
53.2
Third-grade reading
Tri-Point
High School,
Cullom
51.9
Reading
51.9
Math
Watseka
High School,
Watseka
54.9
Math
Wilmington High School, Wilmington
52.3
Math