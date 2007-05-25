Kankakee Courthouse gets WiFi

<strong>By Scott Boehmer</strong>

Attorneys are now able to check their e-mails while working inside the Kankakee County Courthouse - thanks to the most recent expansion of WiFi Kankakee, LLC.

Wireless access became available inside the courthouse at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Interest in the service was nearly immediate, said Wade LeBeau, Information Services director for The Daily Journal.

"By 11:30 (Tuesday) we had somebody already using the system," LeBeau said. "As of (Thursday) we had over five pages of log-ins."

The idea for bringing wireless access to the courthouse came from attorney Chris Bohlen, said Pete Schiel, the assistant superintendent of Utility Operations for the Kankakee utility.

Funding for the expansion was provided by the Kankakee County Bar Association.

Members of the general public are not allowed to bring electronic devices into the courthouse. The county has its own network in the courthouse, but it is private and very secure, LeBeau said.

WiFi Kankakee already broadcasts a signal from The Daily Journal to Crestview Apartments and East Court Village. By using an antenna to intercept the signal and replicating it inside the courthouse, wireless access is provided for the building, Schiel said.

In addition to the wireless access at the courthouse, Schiel said WiFi Kankakee is expanding to the Kankakee County Sheriff's complex. That expansion is expected to be operating by the end of the day today.