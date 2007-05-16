Web exclusive: Judge bemoans feeble security

By Scott Boehmer

sboehmer@daily-journal.com

815-937-3321

Kankakee County Circuit Court Chief Judge Clark Erickson says the lack of security at the Kankakee County courthouse is "virtually a ticking time bomb."

Erickson warned members of the Kankakee County Board Criminal Justice Committee about the safety dangers of the county courthouse at their meeting Tuesday.

"I wanted to speak with this committee frankly about the need for the board and the (public) building commission to take action to provide courthouse facilities that are adequate in size and safety," Erickson said.

After hearing from Erickson, members of the committee agreed to hold their next meeting at the courthouse. That meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. June 19 in the jury room of the courthouse.

Erickson raised multiple concerns about the inadequacy of the current courthouse. He said the building "poses serious security risks" to prisoners, staff and the public.

"I would suggest to you that the lack of security at the courthouse is virtually a ticking time bomb," Erickson said. "There will be a rush to build a new courthouse if this time bomb goes off."

Erickson noted that Champaign County now has a new courthouse after a Molotov cocktail was thrown in a courtroom there.

Part of the chief judge's concern stems from the fact the courthouse lacks a secure sallyport and holding cells. Another issue, he said, is there is no dedicated passageway to transport prisoners to courtrooms.

Other problems with the building include a lack of room to house new employees and violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act and standards set by the Illinois Supreme Court, Erickson said.

Security at the annex building is also a concern, Erickson said. Erickson said he was told a probation officer took two knives from someone who was on probation. The woman said she intended to use them for protection against her ex-boyfriend.

"You wouldn't be able to carry those into the courthouse, but down at the probation offices in the annex (building), an individual who's a convicted felon is able to carry these in and have direct contact with a probation officer," Erickson said.

The annex building houses the Probation Department as well as part of the state's attorney's office. A sheriff's deputy guards the building, but unlike the courthouse, there is no metal detector there.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Karl Kruse said the process of planning for a new courthouse is continuing.

"I think the process is continuing to move forward," Kruse said. "I think everybody is well aware of (the need) and that is our number-one goal on the county board is to alleviate the problems at the courthouse."

Kruse said the county has been acquiring lots near the courthouse so parking can be added. But he also said planning has been affected by a drop in sales tax revenue.

County Finance Director Steve McCarty said sales tax revenue for the last four months has been about $400,000 less than this time last year.

Kruse said he wants to ensure revenues are in place that can pay for new courtrooms, but he anticipates that construction should begin within the next three to five years.

Current plans call for a new building that would house courtrooms and office space in the same block of Merchant Street as the old county jail. Kruse said he does not have an estimate as to what the work might cost.