Page 1 Briefs: Wal-Mart issues voluntary recall of baby bibs

<strong>BABY BIBS</strong>

<strong>Wal-Mart issues voluntary recall</strong>

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. pulled sets of baby bibs from its stores nationwide Wednesday after the bibs tested positive for high levels of lead, a store official said.

The bibs, sold under the Baby Connection brand name, came in packs of two to seven bibs, with embroidered prints or images of Sesame Street characters. Some were sold as long ago as 2004. The bibs were made by Hamco Inc. exclusively for the Bentonville-based retailer.

Mia Masten, a Chicago-based spokeswoman for Wal-Mart, said the vinyl portion of the bibs exceeded the lead levels set by Illinois for children's products. She said the company had worked with the Illinois attorney general's office to pull the items and later decided to expand the recall nationwide.

Masten said about 60,000 of the bib bundles were sold in Illinois without any reported injuries.

The Illinois attorney general's office identified bibs sold between June 2004 to the end of March this year in Wal-Mart stores throughout the state.

~ Associated Press

<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>

<strong>Joining impeachment measure</strong>

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky is co-sponsoring a measure that calls for the impeachment of Vice President Dick Cheney for fabricating evidence to justify the war in Iraq.

The Democrat is one of two House members who signed on to the resolution on Tuesday. The other co-sponsor is Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay.

A spokesman said Wednesday that Schakowsky spent all day in a meeting and did not immediately have a statement on her decision to co-sponsor the bill.

The measure was introduced last month by Ohio Rep. Dennis Kucinich. It is not expected to get far, even in a Congress controlled by Democrats.

~ Associated Press

<strong>NOW ON EBAY</strong>

<strong>Keys to Iowa prison sold</strong>

ANAMOSA, Iowa -- A 135-year-old penitentiary changed some of its locks after keys to the maximum-security prison were apparently sold on eBay.

The keys belonged to a locksmith who retired from Anamosa State Penitentiary in 1974. He died two years later and when his wife died last year, an auctioneer was hired to sell off the estate, which included the keys.

Someone bought the keys and put them on eBay. Most appear to be antiques.

Jerry Burt, the prison's warden, said prison staff members told him about the keys after they attended the auction, not knowing the keys were there.

"I checked eBay and they were listed," Burt said. "We didn't know anything about the auction beforehand."

Burt said some locks at the eastern Iowa prison have been changed since 1974 while others haven't, prompting the recent change.

"We did it as a precaution," Burt said.

~ Associated Press

<strong>NEW JERSEY</strong>

<strong>Porn televised instead of cartoon</strong>

MIDDLETOWN -- Children here got more than they bargained for when they tuned in to "Handy Manny" on the Disney Channel this week -- hard-core pornography.

Cable giant Comcast is investigating how the porn was broadcast during the popular cartoon, which is about a bilingual handyman, Manny Garcia, and his talking tools.

Customer Paul Dunleavy was stunned Tuesday morning to find his 5-year-old son watching the broadcast.

"It was two people doing their thing; it was full-on and it was disgusting," the father of three told The New York Daily News.

Comcast spokesman Fred DeAndrea confirmed that the programming error occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He declined to provide the duration of the porn broadcast but described it as an "isolated issue in a local New Jersey facility."

A Disney Channel spokeswoman said the company has asked Comcast for assurances that appropriate measures were taken to prevent such situations in the future.

~ Associated Press