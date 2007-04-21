Global learning on climate changes

By Jon Krenek

Kankakee Community College student Scott Harris believes climate change could actually help him find a job when he makes a career shift to computer engineering.

The future technologies he expects to sprout up to deal with a warming planet are likely to depend on computers and the software he will design.

"The demand will be high for people in technical fields to come up with solutions for these problems, and they will have to network," said Harris, 47. "Without the networking and World Wide Web, all these scientists' ideas won't come together."

The philosophy, the technology and eventually the programs to train students like Harris for a world of climate change are all coming to KCC. A degree focus in renewable energy for electronic technology majors is already being written, and climate change issues are being integrated across most academic disciplines, according to Technology Division Chairperson Anne Perry.

"It's such a new area we don't have a clue as to where the market is, but we believe there will be opportunities for jobs," Perry said. "We will keep going in this direction because eventually employers will need people 'right now.'"

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change -- made up of hundreds of scientists from 40 countries -- earlier this year declared it is "unequivocal" that the earth is warming. The same panel said it is 90 percent certain human activity is directly to blame, largely due to the burning of fossil fuels that create carbon dioxide.

The climate change issue has galvanized the community college in a way many veteran professors and administrators have not seen before at the institution. Adjunct biology professor Al Matheis -- a 33-year KCC professor who recently retired -- said he can't remember any other issue bringing the college together "academically and physically."

"We sometimes miss the curve," said Matheis, who has proposed a science class devoted exclusively to climate change. In addition to a rash of new ideas for programs, the college last week embarked on a series of public meetings and viewing of Al Gore's documentary film, "An Inconvenient Truth," which highlights the issue.

Math, science and engineering faculty chairman Steve Monts said there is strong consensus among most KCC faculty that climate change is a critical issue.

"We're hoping to raise the consciousness of students and the public in general," Monts said. "I think the climate has changed and is changing, and humans are contributing to it."