Kankakee School Distirct test results show vast improvement

Overall testing results for Kankakee School District 111 showed significant improvement for the 2005-2006 school year, even though some individual schools remain on the state academic warning list.

The district as a whole failed to make adequate yearly progress (AYP) under federal No Child Left Behind legislation in only one category.

There were eight categories the district failed to make AYP two years ago, which indicates the overall improvement.

"You're going to find a lot of good news in here," said Randy Rose, director of research and assessment, holding the binder of state school report cards at a board meeting held Monday. The only failure district wide came in a subgroup of special education students who couldn't meet standards in reading.

Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High School and King Middle Grade School will remain on the state academic watch list. While the high school scores declined slightly, the junior high school saw a nearly 40 percent jump in math scores, a 14 percent jump in reading scores, and a 9 percent jump in science scores, according to the school report card.

~ Jon Krenek