Region briefs 3-22-07

NEWTON COUNTY, IND.

Lowell mom, baby killed

Megan Nelson, 21, of Lowell, Ind., and her 9-month unborn child, died at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday when her westbound car was struck head-on by an eastbound semi-trailer truck attempting to pass another vehicle on a hill.

The accident occurred on Ind. route 10 near Meridian, east of Lake Village.

The truck was being driven by John Wilson of Indianapolis. Wilson was not injured, said Newton County sheriff's police.

WATSEKA

Poetry contest announced

Entries in Watseka Public Library's annual poetry contest to help celebrate National Poetry Month are due by mail or in person by 5:30 p.m. April 27.

Winners will be announced May 4. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places during the annual "Poetry Reading" at 7 p.m. May 15. Composers will be encouraged to read their poetry that night.

Residents may compete in two divisions: Children, 13 through 21 years; and adults, 22 years and older.

Poems should be typewritten on a single sheet of paper. The author's name should only be included with the address and telephone number on a separate cover sheet stapled to each poem.

For complete contest rules call the library at (815) 432-4544 or visit at 201 S. 4th St.

Younger writers, six through 12 years old, also may submit their poetry to be displayed on the "Poet-Tree" during April and May. The poems may be on a single sheet of white paper with the child's name and grade.

MILFORD

Chili, ham and beans lunch

The Milford Fire House is serving all-you-can-eat chili or ham and beans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 31.

Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment.