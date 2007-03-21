Web exclusive: 12 Olivet students protest war in Iraq

By Jon Krenek

One student at Olivet Nazarene University shied away from criticizing peace demonstrators on campus Tuesday because he was uncomfortable disagreeing with his roommates and friends.

The chances are most people who passed the dozen student protesters on the campus "quad" knew them, creating an uncomfortable situation for some.

ONU student Crystal Rogers, 20, a photography major, gladly echoed her unspoken friend's comments on his behalf.

"Half of these people (the protesters) are on a committee to fight for social justice in the world," said Rogers. "This war is providing social justice, so they're contradicting themselves."

The anti-war demonstration marked the four-year anniversary of the Iraq War and an unusual show of defiance at the conservative Christian university. The group of demonstrators said they oppose the war for both Christian and political reasons.

"It's not talked about much on campus, and I don't know why," said Timothy Sommers, 21, a general studies major who organized the protest. "It's not something we do here."

The group brought signs with messages like "War is not pro-life," "War is terrorism with a bigger budget," and "Who would Jesus bomb?" Many of the pamphlets the group passed out included famous quotes critical of war. Scripture readings from the Bible were read aloud over electric amplifiers.

Religion and philosophy major Tyler Mowry, 21, said his opposition to the war is based on his Christian convictions and the teachings of Jesus.

"He spoke to forgiveness, mercy and compassion," said Mowry. "I have not seen a military endeavor which has met these criteria."

Political science major Wesley McKain, 22, said he believes the war is doing more to stir unrest in Iraq than to create peace, and resentment from the Arab world will result in even more terrorism. He said conservative institutions are the best place to try and change minds.

"I think Christians are taught to respect authority," said McKain. "If we are going to stop the war, it will come from people like this who are unhappy with the status quo."

The demonstrators staged themselves near the cafeteria during lunch hour so students walking by could pause to listen, which many did. The opinions of those who stopped to listen were mixed, if they had an opinion. At least one student wearing a camouflage military uniform heckled the protesters, screaming "Go Army!" as he passed by.

Others watched and listened, talking to themselves, and deciding whether they wanted to voice an opinion. Psychology major Derek Phillips, 20, at first passed on a request from The Daily Journal to comment but changed his mind after some reflection.

"This protest shows people at Olivet don't know what is going on around the world," said Phillips. "The people of Iraq wanted to be free. It's our responsibility to help the country."