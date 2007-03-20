Police blotter 3-20-07

Teen treated for gunshot wound

Kankakee police believe a local teenager accidentally shot himself today.

Jermaine Wilson, an 18-year-old Kankakeean, was treated at Riverside Medical Center and released. Investigations Commander Larry Osenga described Wilson's injury as a downward graze wound.

Police arrested Wilson for obstructing justice. He remains jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Police said Wilson lied to officers. He reportedly gave several stories about what happened, and lied about his name and address.

"He's being very vague," Osenga said.

Police encountered Wilson after being called to the 1000 block of East Merchant Street at 2:54 a.m. today.

Man nabbed with pot

Jonathan Rowe, 27, of 757 E. Chestnut St., Kankakee, was arrested Monday for possessing cannabis, according to Kankakee police.

Kankakeean arrested

Kankakee police arrested Walter Hill, 41, of 1267 E. Oak St., Kankakee, today for possessing drug paraphernalia and retail theft.

Woman jailed for battery

Robin Crawford, 34, of 212 Julie Dr., Kankakee, was arrested for domestic battery Monday, Kankakee police said. She is incarcerated at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Road block nets DUI

Pedro Torres-Gaytan, 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Illinois State Police at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at a roadside safety check conducted at Illinois 50 and Mulligan Drive in Bradley. He was also cited for failure to have a valid driver's license and failure to have insurance.

The roadblock, conducted late Saturday and early Sunday morning at that location, also resulted in three citations for registration violations, four license offenses and one seatbelt offense.

Woman cited for DUI

Tammy R. Shepherd, 37, of Watseka, was arrested by Watseka police at 1:21 a.m. Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

DUI driver caught with cocaine

Bradley police arrested Kevin L. Richardson early Monday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Richardson, 45, of 295 S. Center Ave., Bradley, was initially arrested on the alcohol charge. Police say he was stopped after being found in his vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.

After taking Richardson to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, police allegedly found a baggie with 3.8 grams of suspected cocaine near where he had been sitting in a squad car.

Teens face booze charges

Bradley police issued citations to four teens for consumption of alcohol by a minor late Friday night.

Citations were issued to: Ashley Mae Rouse, 17, of 159 N. 2750 W. Road, Kankakee; Jenny C. Woodworth, 18, of 4662B E. 3000N Road East, Bourbonnais; Joseph A. Rogers, 18, of 136 Ridgeview Court, Bradley; and Colton J. Scheer, 18, of 7519 W. Route 113, Kankakee.

Bradleyan arrested for DUI

Bradley police arrested Stanley L. Bretzman on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police stopped Bretzman, 51, of 277 N. LaSalle Ave., Bradley, in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue after seeing him making a turn without a turn signal. A test showed him to have a blood alcohol content of .179, according to a report.