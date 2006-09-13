Board chairman's daughter dies unexpectedly

<strong>By Jo McCord</strong>

The sudden death of Debora Schultz, 44-year-old daughter of Iroquois County Board Chairman Ronald Schroeder, cast a pall over the monthly board meeting Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting in Schroeder's absence, Vice Chairman John Wilkening said a blood clot is a suspect in the unexpected death.

He also said Schroeder asked him to pass along thanks to Sheriff Eldon Sprau and Coroner Bill Cheatum for their help in this distressing time.

Monday morning Schroeder found his daughter dead at her home in rural Martinton, where she lived alone, Cheatum said after the meeting.

She had not reported for work at the Iroquois Area Regional Delivery System office in the county administrative center in Watseka. She was director of vocational education in Iroquois County.

As is the case for anyone who dies unexpectedly and not under the care of a physician, the coroner will investigate.

No foul play is suspected and no drug or alcohol involvement is involved, Cheatum said.

So far there is no indication of an existing medical condition that contributed to the death, he said.

Visitation for Debora L. Schultz, 44, of Martinton, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Her mother is Diane Kerr Lucas of Pontiac, formerly of St. Anne.

Ms. Schultz's full obituary is on page a5.