Ships ahoy!

Cardboard boat race family tradition

By Janet Cremer

They accepted their mission early Saturday: Build a sea-worthy vessel with only cardboard, a ruler, duct tape, plastic and a box knife.

What they designed six hours later would have caught the eye of just about any aeronautical engineer.

That's because Sean Spilsbury of Kankakee, his cousin Brock Prince of Manteno, plus cousins Taylor and Andrew Genson, both of Bradley, didn't build just any old boat for the cardboard boat races Saturday -- part of the Kankakee River Regatta Powerboat Nationals.

They built one to resemble a World War II Mustang P-51 fighter jet, complete with propellor, wings and machine gun armament.

But an aircraft floating on the river? Can anyone say "The Hindenburg?"

"We're hoping Jesus is riding shotgun on this one," Taylor noted.

For these four, it's not so much about having the most seaworthy vessel as it is about winning the prize for having the "best in show" -- something they did managed to accomplish.

Besides, the aircraft theme is in honor of Andrew, a member of the Air Force who's now stationed at Scott Air Force Base and will later be deployed to Kuwait.

The guys know quite a bit about what catches the eyes of the judges.

Sean and Taylor have won best in show two other times -- once for a Viking entry and once for a pirate ship.

"We're already discussing what to do next year," said Sean, who when asked to reveal the idea quickly came back with, "sorry, top secret."

For the Spilsbury family, competing in the cardboard races at the Regatta is tradition, Sean said.

"My family's been doing this for eight or nine years," he said, noting he hopes to continue the tradition.

So were there any stand-out years in the past decade spent putting his talents to the test to make the best vessel?

Well, Sean said, there was the year his sister Nicole was photographed in The Daily Journal as her boat was sinking.

Nothing like reliving something you'd just as soon forget.