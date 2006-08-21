Sorting out truth, fiction

Police say custody cases and divorces are often behind

false accusations

Nothing could be more harrowing for a father than to be accused of sexually abusing his own daughter.

Being accused of such abusive acts has been a regular part of Kankakee resident Adrian Maiden's life ever since he broke up with his former girlfriend, Alta Young, the mother of two of his children. A string of accusations Young has made against him started in 2000, when she accused him of sexually abusing their daughter.

Bradley Police investigated the allegations thoroughly and found them to be unfounded, according to Bradley Assistant Police Chief Steve Coy.

"Bradley has had a lot of cases over the years where fathers were falsely accused of sexual abuse that was disproven," said Coy, a 12-year veteran of criminal investigations. "The common denominator was a custody case or a divorce going on."

The breakup between Maiden and Young is exactly the explanation Maiden gave police during the investigation, according to a witness statement and police report in the case. Coy said Maiden fully cooperated with the investigation.

"Ever since Alta and I have split up she has been doing anything and everything to ruin my life," reads Maiden's witness statement. "I think this is very unhealthy for the kids."

Harmful accusations

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show 81 percent of intentionally false accusations come from non-professional sources such as ex-wives and former girlfriends.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in 2005 reported nearly 2 percent of allegations made are false allegations. DCFS received 111,836 allegations of child abuse last year, and the agency determined about 2,163 were intentionally false.

Kendall Marlowe, DCFS deputy director of communications, said the emphasis on protecting those accused of child abuse is as strong as the effort to uncover legitimate abuse. He said disrupting a healthy family environment can be just as damaging to children as allowing abuse to continue.

The harm that allegations can cause is something the Kankakee County guardian ad litem (court-appointed child advocate) addressed in her report for the current child custody case between Young and Maiden. Rebecca Souligne, the guardian ad litem, declined to comment for this story because she is directly involved in the case. But her report stated that constant investigations surrounding the allegations could do "more harm than good" for Nathan and Misty.

She went even further in directly questioning Young's motivations for the numerous allegations she's made.

"I see no evidence to support the many allegations of Ms. Young," reads Souligne's report. "There is some legitimate concern that she is attempting to destroy any positive relationship between the children and their father."

Report sparks complaint

Young responded to the report by filing a complaint against Souligne with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. The commission is an arm of the Illinois Supreme Court that has the authority to disbar attorneys for illegal, unethical or dishonest conduct.

Souligne is being accused of disregarding most of the documentation Young has about the alleged abuse.

"With all of these incidents of abuse on file, not once did Ms. Souligne try to talk with the agencies," stated Young in her complaint. "It's obvious she didn't have any facts in regard to this case."