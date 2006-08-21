Fiscal fanatic

Pankau has sights set on comptroller's office

By Robert Themer

State Sen. Carol Pankau wants to become the chief fiscal officer of the state of Illinois.

But the former farm girl from tiny Boone Grove, Ind., has picked a tough row to hoe in challenging two-term Comptroller Dan Hynes.

Hynes, now 38, was the youngest constitutional officer elected in Illinois in 56 years when he defeated Republican Chris Lauzen, a state senator from Aurora, by 600,000 votes in 1998.

Four years later, his victory over Wilmette attorney Thomas Jefferson Ramsdell was even more decisive. Hynes carried 88 of Illinois' 102 counties and won by a margin of 1.1 million votes out of 3.2 million cast.

In 1998, Hynes, son of national Democratic leader and former Illinois Senate President Tom Hynes of Chicago, polled a 3-1 advantage in Cook County, losing the rest of the state narrowly to Lauzen. In 2002, Hynes had a 4-to-1 lead in Cook County and won the balance of the state handily by nearly 300,000 votes.

Pankau has an impressive political biography as well.

She started her political career with eight years on the Keeneyville School District Board in DuPage County.

She served eight years on the DuPage County Board, then was elected to the Illinois House six times. In 2004 she was elected to replace former Senate President Pate Philip after he retired.

Pankau, 58, was campaigning in Kankakee and Iroquois counties on Friday. It was her third campaign trip to Kankakee, including the county fair. On Friday evening, she was the featured speaker at a fundraiser for state Rep. Shane Cultra, R-Onarga -- her seatmate in the House for a couple years.

Hynes' rep challenged

Hynes has been described as fiscal "watchdog, grouch and nag" -- especially about the profligate spending in the administration of Republican Gov. George Ryan, when he created a "rainy day fund" to carry the state through periods of revenue downturn.

However, using the catch-phrase "I want to be the taxpayers' watchdog, not the governor's lapdog," Pankau said Hynes "has not been the fiscal voice" about the spending and fund-raiding of Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

"We haven't heard anything from him about how late payments in Medicaid are hurting people in the State of Illinois," she said.

Medicaid woes

She recites a litany of problems stemming from the state's $2.9 billion deadbeat status with Medicaid providers across the state, with payments running five and six months late. The recitation didn't include Daily Journal reporter Antonio Young's exposing of a virtual shutdown of prenatal care for local Medicaid patients, at least partly because of late payments by the state. But those articles had been published only two days earlier.

She did talk, however, about pharmacies and nursing homes closing downstate and about women at Rock Island who called every physician in the phone book and found that none was taking new Medicaid patients because of the state's failure to pay. Across the Mississippi River in Iowa, payments are made within 45 days, she said.

Pankau said federal Medicaid payments are mixed into the state's General Revenue Fund and are used to pay any state bills, not just the medical care for the poor.

She said her first action as comptroller would be to create a special Medicaid fund in which the federal money would be reserved only for medical debt and state money would be added.

State debt

Pankau noted that Illinois is "the worst state in the nation in debt... 50th out of 50. We are 46 out of 50 in pension contributions."

However, asked if the state needs a tax hike, she responded with an emphatic "No! We get natural revenue growth in this state of about a billion dollars a year. The problem is we have a governor who puts in $1.4 billion a year in new programs.

"We have to pay the bills, look critically at new programs and measure the effectiveness of existing programs."

Gas taxes

Asked if she would support a gas sales tax holiday, she said would and she did when the Legislature approved a six-month suspension when gas prices hit $2 in 2000.

Because the sales tax is a percentage of the price of gas, state and local government are reaping windfalls as a result of the 50 percent or more cost increase the last year or so. The motor fuel tax, on the other hand, is a per gallon tax and doesn't increase with price.

Blagojevich opposes suspending the sales tax.

"We could to it," Pankau said. "It would mean no new programs. Right now he's using that for whatever new thing he is having a press conference about. It's absolutely a windfall for him.... Illinois has the highest gas tax in the nation. We're even paying more for gas than California and it is because of all the taxes we have to pay on top of the petroleum price."