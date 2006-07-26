Police Blotter

Arson eyed in garage fire

Arson is being eyed as the cause of a blaze that engulfed a garage at 392 S. Rosewood Ave. early today, according to the Kankakee Fire Department.

"It's suspicious at this time," said Assistant Chief Dave Harmon.

Firefighters received the alarm at 4:50 a.m. Neighbors had reported that the garage was "fully involved" with fire, Harmon said.

The damage is estimated at $20,000. No one was injured.

The property is owned by Jimmy Holmes.

Woman jailed for prostitution

A 45-year-old woman was arrested for prostitution today after she propositioned a policeman who was in uniform and patrolling in an unmarked vehicle, Kankakee police said.

Henrietta Ford, of 1256 E. Court St., Kankakee, is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Police said Ford flagged down the vehicle at approximately 1:22 a.m. at Hobbie Avenue and Oak Street. She approached the passenger side window and started talking to the police lieutenant. She repeatedly offered to perform sex acts for money, police said.

"Do you know who I am?" the lieutenant asked.

"No. Why? Are you the cops?" Hunt asked, according to a police report.

'Peeper' seen in Manteno Twp.

A "Peeping Tom" was spotted outside a Manteno Township home in the 100 block of Joyce Drive, according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police.

The crime was reported to deputies Tuesday morning. However, the prowler was seen outside the residence around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A 7-year-old girl started screaming when she saw the offender peering through her bedroom window, according to police. The culprit left footprints in the mulch outside the window.

Woman busted for drug pipe

Kankakee police reported finding a crack pipe tucked under the driver's seat following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Evergreen Avenue.

Maria Edith Cruz, a 29-year-old Kankakeean, was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

An officer stopped the vehicle around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. There were several plastic baggies with the corners torn off inside the vehicle, a common indicator of drug use.

Cruz allowed an officer to search the vehicle. Police then found a glass pipe holding residue and a brillo pad.

Steel beams stolen

Approximately 20 steel I-beams were stolen from Cousins Builders in Manteno Township, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

The beams, which range in length up to 21 feet, were stolen from a lot at 420 Chestnut during the weekend. The crime was reported to police Tuesday.

The missing steel is valued at $3,500.

KAMEG busts Kankakeean

Drug agents observed a man leave a baggie of crack cocaine at a Kankakee home in the 200 block of South Entrance Avenue Monday evening, according to the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Davet Moore, 25, of 246 S. Entrance Ave., Apt. 1, Kankakee, was arrested for possessing crack cocaine with intent to deliver.

Bourbonnais man cited

Bradley police reported stopping an intoxicated motorist in the 400 block of North Washington Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Bourbonnais resident Derek Dayhoff, 23, was ticketed for DUI, speeding and improper lane use.