Lighthouse on the prairie

The Daily Journal staff report

Some boaters may see the black-and-white-striped lighthouse as just an oversized lawn ornament, but its creators, Bob and Kathy Jones, see it as a beacon of warning for boaters drifting too close to the Kankakee dam.

Forget the orange buoys dotting the water. Kathy Jones thinks the lighthouse, which sits on their property adjacent the dam, will actually help warn boaters they're approaching danger.

Forged from a kit and fashioned after the St. Augustine Lighthouse in St. Augustine, Fla., and the Cape Hatteras Light Station in Buxton, N.C., the Jones are now in possession of a working lighthouse worth roughly $2,500.

At least that's what the brochure that came with the kit said it would be worth once completed, Bob Jones said.

With its black and white spiral stripes, the tower sports a working light that rotates two to three times per minute. It's topped by an overturned Weber grill and -- out of courtesy for potentially low-flying aircraft -- a red light.

The plans called for using a bird bath there, but the family thought the grill would be a better fit, Kathy Jones said.

Kathy bought the lighthouse kit as a Christmas gift for her husband. After traveling the country, the family became enamored with lighthouses and they decided to build their own.

"Living on the river, we thought it'd be kind of neat and different to do something like that," Bob Jones said.

"We want it to be the tallest lighthouse in Kankakee County," Kathy said, proudly.

Now, Kathy wants the pet project to get a special designation -- perhaps an official name like "The Kankakee County Lighthouse" -- and has put in a call to Kankakee Mayor Don Green to ask for it.

No word yet from Mayor Green about the request.