White: No fear of Rutherford

By Jo McCord

Secretary of State Jesse White says his re-election opponent, state Sen. Dan Rutherford, R-Pontiac, voted against the bill approving hospice-themed specialty plates.

White took time out from his campaigning Wednesday to honor Lonnie Dirks of Watseka for devising and campaigning for the commemorative hospice plates as a way to earn money for hospice.

Asked if he is afraid of the challenge mounted by the Republican Rutherford, White, a Chicago Democrat, said he is not. Rutherford, he said, should be afraid of him instead, since White got 2.3 million votes from the 102 counties four years ago. With nearly 70 percent of the vote, White beat his Republican opponent, Kris O'Rourke Cohn, by the widest margin in statewide balloting that year. He received 1,055,488 votes in Cook County alone -- nearly 4,000 more than Cohn polled in the entire state.

In 1998, when he succeeded Republican George Ryan of Kankakee as secretary of state, White beat conservative Republican Al Salvi by about 425,000 votes.

White says his record of promoting safety and good delivery of service is what Rutherford should fear.

Rutherford, who at 50 has served 14 years in the Senate, has said that he respects White, but that customer service in the secretary of state's offices needs to be improved and that technology and efficiency methods could make a difference.

At Watseka, with a sly grin, White also said: "I've had a lot of opponents. I'm still waiting for one to give me some information I can use."

Then he said Rutherford voted against he bill approving the hospice plates.

State Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, also in Watseka to honor Dirks, said, "Dan feels strongly that we have such a proliferation of plates that it's difficult for police to keep track of them."

Rutherford confirmed that by e-mail Thursday and added an accusation of his own. "I vote against all specialty license plates since 1994, when I was the sponsor for the Universal Charitable Plate. It has become law, but Jesse White has not put together the rules to implement the new law," he said.

The UCP would standardize the design of the plates, as police have requested, while still giving groups like hospice a chance to raise funds. "There are dozens of different plates in Illinois and they are a burden on law enforcement," Rutherford wrote in the e-mail. "I support hospice efforts, but ANOTHER Specialty Plate is not appropriate to help law enforcement's needs!"

Dirks, bereavement counselor at Iroquois Memorial hospital, designed the plate, which costs an extra $25, and got 850 people to order them -- the minimum number for the state to recover start-up cost, White said.

The plates became available six months ago and only 29 have been purchased so far, he said. The additional $25 initial fee provides $10 for the hospice fund and $15 for the secretary of state's special license plate fund. With renewal, $23 of the $25 will go to hospice.