Sports Briefs

N CLIFTON

Train kills Clifton man

Dean Corbin, 53, of Clifton was killed early this morning when he was struck by a northbound Canadian National freight train while walking on the railroad tracks.

The incident occurred at 3:05 a.m., a quarter mile south of the Fifth Street crossing, said Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum.

"We don't know what he was doing out there. We have no idea," said Cheatum.

Cheatum noted that according to family members, Corbin was an early riser and "walked a lot that early." Corbin was married with two grown children.

He said the train was traveling 40 mph at the time. "The conductor had tried to stop," said Cheatum.

An autopsy is scheduled for today to determine if there were "any medical reasons," which may have contributed to the incident, said Cheatum.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An investigation is being conducted by Clifton Police and the coroner's office.

~ Janet Cremer

N MOMENCE

News Agency sells another major winner

Momence News Agency's lottery streak is continuing.

For the second time in a little over two years, the Dixie Highway business has sold a Illinois Lottery ticket with a major award.

The most recent winner was in Sunday's Little Lotto drawing and was worth $150,000 -- the top prize for matching all five numbers, said Illinois Lottery spokesman Mike Lang.

The winner has not yet come forward "but most folks don't wait anywhere near that long," he said.

The ticket was a "quick pick," where the computer chooses the numbers.

The winner is known by the News Agency but at this point chooses not to be identified, workers there said Thursday.

The News Agency sold an $11.5 million Lotto ticket back in 2004, generating 1 percent of the winning amount or $115,000 for the business. This time, the $150,000 win will net $1,150 for the News Agency.

Lang suspects the News Agency's winning streak is based on the fact that it's a "pretty high volume retailer" of lottery tickets.

~ Janet Cremer

N OKLAHOMA

Former judge convicted of indecent exposure

BRISTOW -- A former judge was convicted Thursday of exposing himself by using a sexual device while he presided over court cases.

A Creek County jury found Donald Thompson, 59, guilty on four counts of indecent exposure and recommended one year in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

The investigation into Thompson's actions began after a police officer saw a penis pump in the judge's courtroom. The charges involved four jury trials in 2002 and 2003.

Thompson's former court reporter, Lisa Foster, testified that she traced an unfamiliar "sh-sh" in the courtroom to her boss. She testified that she saw Thompson expose himself at least 15 times.

Thompson, who served for more than 20 yeears on the bench in eastern Oklahoma before his retirement in 2004, denied using a penis pump and said it was a gag gift.

The conviction will require Thompson to register as a sex offender, which could jeopardize his $7,489.91-a-month pension from the state.

~ Associated Press