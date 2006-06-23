Error delays hearing for expansion of Monee airfield

By Lee Provost

Due to an error in publishing the notice for Bult Field Airport's hearing before the Will County Planning and Zoning Commission, the matter has been pushed back to July 18.

The 130-acre airfield is located in Will Township, just southeast of Monee. Owner James Bult of Monee wants to expand the runway so it can accommodate larger jets.

He wants to remove the northeastern-southwestern runway and lengthen the east-west runway to 5,000 feet (from 3,500) and widen it to 75 feet (from 50). He also wants to construct a 35-foot-wide, 5,000-foot taxiway.

Bult Field is the former Sanger Airport at Eagle Lake Road and Kedzie Avenue, midway between Beecher and Monee. It is in the footprint of the proposed third Chicago metropolitan airport.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has been trying to buy Bult's property before he has a chance to make a substantial investment that would drive up the acquisition cost.

The runway expansion proposal was to have been considered by the planning and zoning commission in April, but the Army Corps of Engineers wanted more time to determine if Bult's plans would run into wetlands.

Because Bult Field is replacing an existing airport, it does not require approval from the Federal Aviation Authority or IDOT.