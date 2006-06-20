N WATSEKA

Police add stun guns to arsenal

"You're not going to electrocute us, are you?"

That's what Watseka Police Chief Roger Lebeck hears around town now that he's added three stun guns to the police department arsenal.

The guns, costing $800 each, can quell a subject by contact -- simply placing the device on person's limb or trunk -- or by propelling a dart. The contact option is preferred because the dart might "hit in a personal place," Lebeck said.

The darts will go through clothing. Police are then required to pull them out and put alcohol and a band-aid on the puncture.

He demonstrated one of the guns at the City Council meeting on Monday, and said he and two of his officers received training for its use.

"We also had it used on us. It's like a real hot electric fence," he said.

No one at the meeting offered to have the gun tested on them. One tried to volunteer your Daily Journal reporter.

~Jo McCord