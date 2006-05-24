Conservation subdivision proposed

Peotone

By Lee Provost

lprovost@daily-journal.com

708-258-9105

A Green Garden Township developer is moving ahead with plans for a 151-acre conservation design subdivision on the northeast side of Peotone.

ALPS Development president Jim Paul presented the conceptual plans that included 160 single-family houses and 24 duplex units to the Peotone Village Board Monday.

The homes would range in price from $200,000 to $350,000, he said.

Noted for conservation subdivisions, Paul is proposing housing on either side of Black Walnut Creek and have about 60 acres of open space along the banks.

His plans also call for two acres to be set aside for a new Peotone Fire Protection District station, 2.2 acres for parks and three acres for commercial development.

The development would be east of Illinois 50 and northwest of the corner of West Corning Road and South Ridgeland Avenue. The property is known as the Carol Cann farm, Paul said.

The proposed subdivision would be east of the Peotone Cemetery.

While the project is only in its early stages, Paul anticipates work could begin as early as the spring 2007. Village officials said development could begin in about two years.

Paul would still have to have the plans put through a public hearing and approved by the Peotone Planning & Zoning Board before being considered by the village trustees.

"This is an opportunity that presented itself," he said after the meeting. "This will be a nice development, but there are many decisions that have yet to be made."

Paul and ALPS Development have been noted for projects that have incorporated many elements of "conservation design." His upscale, 95-acre Tuscan Hills development west of Monee has been lauded for use of native prairie plants in open space rather than standard turf grass. His 162-acre Canterbury Lakes subdivision in the same area also is a conservation design, with trails, lakes, wetlands and natural plantings.