Educator extraordinaire

After 35 years, retirement next for 'special' teacher

By Robyn Monaghan

Trudy Capelle remembers re-writing textbooks, typing them in large print and mimeographing them to make purple copies for special education students in her first classrooms 35 years ago.

This year, as she counts down her last days to retirement, Capelle uses renditions of Homer's "The Iliad" she condensed decades ago to acquaint her last class of Kankakee Junior High kids with the classics.

"My kids have limited language and reading skills, but they have all the interest in the world," Capelle said at a lunchtime interview in the junior high teacher's lounge last week.

Over the years, Capelle taught special education classes for the gamut of age ranges in Herscher and Kankakee. She presided as president of the Kankakee Federation of Teachers for the better part of 20 years, the only educator ever elected twice.

On the last day of class this year, she'll be closing her lesson plan book for good.

"I vacillate through the day from 'Oh, I only have so many days to go' to 'Oh, I still have that many days to go,'" she said.

Capelle is known as a fierce defender of her flock, said junior high secretary Lorrie Thornton.

"Kids this age can be mean," Thornton said. "Trudy's like a mother bear standing up for her kids. Nobody better tease them when she's around."

Niche found early

As a girl, Capelle spent her summers caring for a profoundly developmentally delayed cousin on the East Coast. It nudged her toward a career in special education. But college was not a forgone conclusion for Capelle, who graduated from Kankakee High School in 1965.

"In those days, there was so much industry in Kankakee that there were a great many opportunities for good-paying jobs that did not require college," she said.

Capelle launched her career in the days when special education was an uncharted course, before the document-heavy era of individualized education programs and strict lesson plans. It was a time when creativity was the better part of the teaching craft. It was a time when teachers were respected more, challenged less, she said.

"These days you spend so much time writing out how you're going to do it, when you're going to do and whether you did it or not that you hardly have time to do it," she said.

Capelle was one of the youngest teachers active in unions. The legacy of the Kankakee educators who in 1969 became the only teachers in Illinois ever jailed for bargaining, was fresh in her memory. She pushed for teachers' issues like reducing class sizes, gaining input on administrative decisions and winning the right to collective bargaining, which became state law in the '80s.

"You expect to have a tested relationship with the union president, but Trudy has always been a reasonable person who pushed for the needs of the teachers but understands the needs of administration, too," said Mike Rolinitis, principal of the junior high.

"I don't know what we'll do without her," he said.

At 59, Capelle's not ready for the rocking chair. She's thinking about a volunteering to teach in a foreign country.

"I'm looking for a new adventure," she said.