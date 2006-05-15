KCHA to construct first new dwelling since 1974

kankakee

Eighth Avenue site

of 3-bedroom home

By Scott Boehmer

Construction of the Kankakee County Housing Authority's first new public housing since 1974 will be starting this month.

The three-bedroom, wheelchair accessible home is being built on North Eighth Avenue in Kankakee.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday. Construction is expected to begin May 22 and should take about four months to complete, said KCHA Executive Director Randy McGill.

Along with being the first housing built by the KCHA since the 1970s, the home will help bring authority into compliance with regulations concerning housing for the disabled.

"One of the things we were supposed to have done several years ago was to convert one of our three bedroom homes into an accessible unit," McGill said. "Unfortunately with our homes being as old as they are it was not cost effective to do so."

The KCHA has 15 one- and two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units in its public housing sites and high-rises, but there are no three-bedroom units.

The lot where the new home is being built was purchased for $13,000 and construction is expected to cost about $158,000. C&C General Contractors of Momence will be the general contractor.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are allowing KCHA to put together five unused replacement housing grants totaling $141,000 to build the home. The remainder of the money will come from some reserve funds.

Don Mitchell, the community reintegration and advocacy coordinator for Options Center for Independent Living, gives KCHA officials high marks for the new home and other efforts to make their facilities more accessible.

"Since Mr. McGill has come in and taken over and the board has changed directions ... they've made wonderful progress and I fully support them," Mitchell said.

Options provides services for people with disabilities and has worked with KCHA to bring it into compliance with the federal Fair Housing Act.