Region Briefs

PIPER CITY

Rotary honors Beverly Richardson

Village Librarian Beverly Richardson was named Piper City Rotary's Citizen of the Year during recent ceremonies at the Community Center.

Richardson was lauded for her many voluntary activities which include serving as CCD instructor for her church and service on the Brenton Cemetery Board. Bev is also active in the American Legion Auxiliary and in various ways with the Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

She and her husband Don live in rural Piper City.

BEECHER

Horse racer Paulik indicted for doping

Donald M. Paulik of rural Beecher was indicted this past week on seven counts of horse doping -- using the drug etorphine to improve the performance of his racing thoroughbred Texas Tree.

Paulik was indicted by a statewide grand jury following investigation by staff of the Illinois Racing Board, Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Wednesday.

Paulik surrendered in court last Monday.

The indictments charge that he injected the horse prior to its winning races on Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, 2005 at Hawthorne Raceway..

His rural Beecher home and ranch were searched by Illinois Department of Revenue inspector James Oliver, who found an additional quantity of suspected etorphine there, Madigan's office reported.

It is the first known case of horse doping in Will County, said State's Attorney James Glasgow, calling etorphine "a rarely used but extremely volatile and potentially lethal drug to a racehorse."

Etorphine, called 'elephant juice' because of its limited legal use in immobilizing large wild animals, actually works as a stimulant when administered in very small amounts to race horses. Its use is banned both by racing board rules and as a controlled substance under state and federal law.

KEMPTON

Book sale at Tri-Point Elementary

Tri-Point Elemetary School is holding a buy-one, get-one-free scholastic book fair in the east gym at Kempton Thursday, May, 4 through Tuesday, May 9.

The sale is open to the public to buy books for summer reading or to purchase contributions to the "Classroom Wish Lists."

Hours are 7:30 to 8:20 a.m., 11:30-12:45, and 3:00-4:00 p.m. except Friday, when early dismissal will eliminate the 3 p.m. sale. Credit cards accepted.

A special family and community open house will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, with book sales, refreshments, door prizes and baby-sitting 6-8 p.m.

For more information, call Linda Corban at (815) 253-6299 ext. 117.

GREEN GARDEN

Community breakfast Friday

The Green Garden Elementary School P.T.O. will hold its 19th Annual Community Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - noon Friday at the Green Garden Country Club, 9511 West Manhattan-Monee Road.

An auction and silent auction are planned, plus other fundraising activities.

The breakfast buffet is $12 for adults, and $11 for senior citizens and children.

Proceeds will help with school media projects, including updating of computers and programs.

For tickets or more information, call the school at (815) 469-5744.

ESSEX

Church perennial swap Saturday

The Essex United Methodist Church's perennial plant swap will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Essex Lions Hall.

Homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee will be served.

Bring perennials in marked containers, with the name of the plant, growing needs, bloom color and size. Dig and pot your plants a day or two in advance.

Craft booths available for $10 donation to church. For more information, call Theresa Lenzie at (815) 365-4556 or (815) 482-9959.

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Telenet conference on landscape

Monday is the deadline to preregister for the free "four seasons" Telenet program on landscaping to be offered at the Kankakee County Extension Service. Phone 933-8337.

Uncommon, unusual and underrated landscape plants will be covered at 1 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Shade gardening will be covered at 1 p.m. May 16 and 7 p.m. May 18.

LOWELL, IND.

'European Market' vendors sought

The Lowell (Ind.) Downtown Merchants Association is accepting applications from vendors to participate in its juried "European Market" on Saturdays, June 10-October 7.

Those being sought include producers and sellers of fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, greenery, organic foods, breads, cheeses, homemade canned goods, fresh homemade foods, antiques, luxury products, arts and crafts and more.

For more information, call (219) 696-6487 or visit the Web site shoplowellindiana.com.

FORD-IROQUOIS

Ag breakfast on crop technology

Crop production technology for the 21st century will be discussed at ag breakfast program at 7:00 Wednesday at the Ford-Iroquois Extension Service office in Onarga.

Harold Reetz, of the Foundation for Agronomic Research in Monticello, will be the speaker. A-Way will sponsor the breakfast.

Pre-register by phoning (815) 265-4051.

COAL CITY

Smith nominated for pension board

Coal City Mayor James Micetich is recommending Jason Smith be named to the Police Pension Board to fill the vacancy that will be created when Mary Beth Marino retires.

Smith is the current technology coordinator at Coal City schools and will become the new director of business services, also replacing Marino there. She is retiring from the school district job as well.

The two-year appointment will be voted on at the May meeting of the Village Board.

~ Mary Baskerville

N WILL COUNTY

The Will-South Cook Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a "Water Wise" week beginning today to help people "learn how important it is to help conserve water, and how easy it can be," said Katy Zid, resource analyst for the SWCD.

The National Association of Conservation Districts, representing 3,000 SWCDs across the country, oversees the stewardship week program.

For more information contact the SWCD at (815) 462-3106 or log on at www.stewardshipweek.com. LOWELL, IND.

WW II program next weekend

A World War II tribute will be held next Saturday and Sunday at Buckley Homestead Living History Farm at Lowell, Ind.

Admission $5, under 7 free. Hours 10-5 Saturday and 10-4 Sunday.

Reenactors from all over the Midwest will don authentic uniforms and use restored military equipment to portray the era.

Daily events include a USO show, German cavalry, battlefield maneuvers at 12:30 and 3 p.m.

Food will be available.

The park is on Belshaw Road, off Indiana 2 just east of Lowell. For information, call (219) 769-7275 or visit www.lakecountyparks.org.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Free tax filings done for 316

Iroquois County AARP Tax-Aide volunteers Mary Walver and William Brooks, both of Watseka, did free income tax preparations this year for 316 people, Brooks reports.

Included were 162 in Watseka, 61 in Gilman, 45 at the Central Library at Clifton, 29 in Milford and 19 in Cissna Park.

The duo donated their expertise as Brooks they have for years. Walver has been offering her expertise for 10 years. Brooks brought his 16 years of experience with the Internal Revenue Service to the mix five years ago.

Brooks said he's grateful to local entities which provided locations for the work: The Clifford Bury Administrative Center in Watseka, Gilman-Danforth District Library, Central Citizens' Library District, Cissna Park Community Library and Milford Public Library.

WILDLIFE

A leap into legend

JACQUES SPUR, Idaho -- In life, a wild turkey nicknamed Rufus became a tourist attraction by adopting a rural cafe and greeting its visitors.

In death, the bird that befriended scores of patrons and accepted food from them appears to be making the leap into legend.

"We weren't expecting something like this," Kristie McDaide, a cook at Jacques Spur Junction Cafe, told the Lewiston Tribune. "It's something I didn't think would take off quite so well. It's a bird."

For about six months, Rufus was a fixture at the cafe. His boldness apparently carried him through Thanksgiving as diners feasted on turkey while watching Rufus in the parking lot.

But on the opening day of turkey hunting season a week ago he was bagged by an anonymous hunter who flipped Rufus into his red Chevy Blazer and quickly drove away.

The cafe has since received notes of condolence and calls from as far away as the Netherlands and Canada.

One note includes a poem to the hunter: "Hope you can sleep at nite (sic), hope you choke on every bite."

Another person sent money for a memorial.

"People are really upset," said waitress Cherie Ankney. "One man said he'd like to tie the guy on the back of his pickup and drive around town a few times."

~ Associated Press