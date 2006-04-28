Custer cancer may at 75 sites

What: Cancer cluster meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Custer Township Hall, Grant Street, Custer Park

By Robyn Monaghan

Now with 75 spots dotting their map, two Custer Park women tracing cancer cases will hold a second meeting Monday.

Their last meeting on April 17, drew the attention of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who vowed to delve into reasons for what appear to be abnormally high frequency of cancer cases and deaths and in western Will and eastern Grundy counties -- in the vicinity of the Braidwood nuclear power station.

Durbin said he'll seek support of Sen. Barack Obama, who had earlier made legislative proposals after meeting with area residents on the issue of Exelon Corp.'s tritium spills at Braidwood. Regulatory agencies have said amounts of radioactive tritium found locally are not threatening to public health.

Durbin promised to initiate an area health survey to "give us a little more information on if there's something dreadfully wrong here.

"They need some hard questions answered about the incidents of cancer, and low birth-rate babies, and problems that may plague this area just because they are in the shadow of the plant."

Some prominent Midwest speakers about the effects of radioactive emissions will be at Monday's meeting at 7 p.m. in Custer Township Hall on Grant Street in Custer Park.

Cindy Sauer, the wife of an obstetrician who moved from Minooka north of the Dresden nuclear station after their young daughter was diagnosed with cancer, will talk about the family's struggles to get information about nuclear accidents and health statistics. David Kraft, with the Nuclear Energy Information Service -- a watchdog group in Chicago -- also will speak.

Will County and state epidemiologists maintain there is nothing within county or state health statistics to justify alarm. But a group of independent area doctors and the East Coast-based environmental science group Sciencecorps, which analyzed cancer statistics in 24 communities near Exelon's Braidwood and Dresden nuclear power plants, are calling for an independent health study to assess what they see as declining health standards in the region.

The Custer Park women, Irene Clark and Shirley Cavanaugh, began contacting area residents after concerns were raised recently about health problems in the area. They conducted word-of-mouth research, mapping cancer deaths and cases in the area between the Braidwood station's pump-out pipe just west of Custer Park, down Illinois 113 to West River Road and north.

The pump-out station is where water containing the nuclear byproduct tritium is sometimes released from a 5-mile pipe into the Kankakee River, in amounts regulated and approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Nearer the plant, the pipe has leaked more than six million gallons of radioactive tritiated water on three occasions in the past decade.

The women do not claim that the leaks are related to the cancer cases.