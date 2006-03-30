Multiple holdups spark alarm in community

Targets include wide

array of businesses

By Tamara Sharman

tsharman@daily-journal.com

815-937-3371

A robber brandishing a weapon storms into a business. That frightening scenario has plagued the metro area in recent months, sometimes under the cover of darkness and sometimes in broad daylight.

Twenty armed robberies were committed at metro area businesses during the last six months. Kankakee sites were hit 18 times and Bradley commercial establishments were victimized twice. The victims include a credit union, national chain stores and mom-and-pop shops.

A task force comprised of federal agents and local police officers is focusing on the most violent of these hold-ups.

The ongoing spike in local armed robberies is a hot topic of discussion among citizens, business owners and cops.

"I'm very concerned," said Stanley Fowler, owner of Soul Da Soul, a popular restaurant on East Court Street in downtown Kankakee.

"The criminal element is around that area, but we have not had a problem. I think that is because the police constantly patrol the area," Fowler told The Daily Journal.

"We just try to take precautionary measures," Fowler noted.

Deputy Chief Steve Coy of the Bradley Police Department blames the struggling economy for the local surge in armed robberies. "Economic times in this area are kind of tough. Property crimes go up," Coy said.

At least eight people have been arrested for their suspected roles in robbing metro area businesses during the past six months. Some of them are eyed as suspects in more than one hold-up.

"I'm confident that we will identify and apprehend each and every person in those armed robberies, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Kankakee Police Chief Mike Kinkade vowed.

Kinkade noted that the number of armed robberies naturally climbs during winter months when criminals can take advantage of colder temperatures. Ski masks don't look out of place and bulky clothes make it easier to hide a weapon.

Deputy Chief Coy is concerned by what he sees as an increasing tendency toward violence displayed in local armed robberies. "It appears now that they're getting more brazen," Coy said.

That trend toward violent confrontation was painfully displayed during the area's most recent armed robbery. An employee was pistol-whipped on Tuesday at Heights Finance Corporation in Kankakee. Two suspects remain at large.

Cooperation among police agencies will play an important role in solving the cases. Coy noted that crime which befalls one town also impacts surrounding communities.

"Law enforcement is working together and sharing information," Coy said. "Hopefully, with good police work these individuals will get caught."

What should a victim do when confronted by a gun-toting robber? "Cooperate. Don't put your safety in jeopardy," Coy advises.