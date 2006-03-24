Front Page Briefs

ILLINOIS

Road hot line hits detour

Callers to a state road-construction information line Thursday might have been surprised to hear, "We love nasty talk as much as you do."

The Illinois Department of Transportation intended newly installed signs along the Dan Ryan Expressway, which will undergo major reconstruction starting later this month, to instruct motorists to call a toll-free number for information on alternate routes.

Instead, the initial number posted directed callers wanting "exciting live talk" to another toll-free number, which begins, "Hey there, sexy guy. Welcome to an exciting new way to go live, one on one, with hot, horny girls waiting right now to talk to you."

Three of six informational signs were planted Thursday along the 11-mile stretch of roadway that will be rebuilt during the next two years, IDOT spokesman Matt Vanover said. An IDOT worker commuting to work Thursday morning recognized the incorrect number and alerted officials, he said.

Workers were correcting the number on the signs Thursday afternoon.

~ Associated Press

CHINA

Chopstick tax is hard to digest

Is China at a fork in the road?

Beijing this week slapped a 5 percent tax on disposable chopsticks, dealing what many Chinese say was a powerful gut punch. In cafes here Thursday, people dropped their chopsticks and had a lot to say against the new tax. Some said it could end a 5,000-year-old tradition. The tax will be imposed on chopstick manufacturers, which say they will make consumers pay higher prices.

The tax won't drain many pocketbooks here: A penny buys bunches of chopsticks. That's why the government thinks it's a good way to save the nation's vanishing forests -- one chopstick at a time. China carves up about 45 billion pairs of disposable chopsticks a year. That means certain death for about 25 million full-grown poplar and birch trees.

Other Asian nations have whittled away at the problem in other ways. South Korea ordered many restaurants to stop using disposable chopsticks. They switched to metal ones. Japan now imports them from China.

~ Los Angeles Times

HEALTH

Drug-resistant TB strain emerges

A "virtually untreatable" form of tuberculosis -- resistant to at least five classes of antibiotics -- is quickly emerging across the globe, according to a federal report released Thursday.

The total number of infections by the new strain is still relatively small, but researchers fear that it will spread rapidly in the TB incubators of Eastern Europe, India and China.

In 2004, the strain accounted for 11 percent of all drug-resistant TB cases in industrialized countries, up from 3 percent in 2000.

The data on the new TB strain, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Mortality and Morbidity Weekly Report, come at a time when the prevalence of TB in the United States has reached its lowest point since record-keeping began in 1953 -- 4.8 cases per 100,000.

That translates to 14,516 cases in 2005, a 3.8 percent decline from the previous year, according to a second study in the report.

~ Los Angeles Times