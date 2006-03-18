Peotone's pair of rising stars

By Mary Baskerville

Jonathan Solita and Jay Neander started making movies together as Peotone High School students and today they're in Los Angeles to receive an Emmy for television news.

Seniors at Southern Illinois University, they are executive directors of a half-hour news magazine "alt.news:26:46" that airs to 1.5 million homes from WSIU, the Public Broadcasting Affiliate broadcast by SIU.

Their talents brought them first place Emmy in regional competition held in St. Louis last fall. Today they're to receive a national second-place college television Emmy for news magazines. They win $1,000, plus $1,000 worth of Kodak film.

The trip to Los Angeles has been fun, Neander said. "I'm trying to enjoy myself, and meet some people."

He plans a career in some aspect of television and he also envisions doing his own projects. "I'm open to any opportunity," he said. While he would like eventually to be a film director, he also likes working in television and comedy skit shows.

Solita said the segment that won the Emmy draws upon SIU myth. The four segments center on SIU's role in the John Belushi movie "Animal House."

The film examines the myths about the film, including one that says the college sweatshirt Belushi uses is from SIU, Solita said.

Solita will graduate in August in radio/televion, specializing in video production.

"It started for me in junior high," he said, recalling his work on public access cable at Peotone in seventh and eighth grade.

"I did my own shows through high school," he said. "I met Jay, and we worked on our projects."

Their WSIU programs have been diverse as profiling an 80-year-old on who raises and lower the campus flag every day to short comedy bits.

While in California, they "went to a school that trains animals to do movies and films" and shot footage for their show.

They also interviewed Bob Barker, host of the "Price is Right." Interview requests from student run news shows get pretty good response, Solita said. "We have pretty good luck contacting people."

Neander is working towards an internship in Chicago this summer and hopes to eventually work in Chicago, Atlanta or Los Angeles. Film making is "a creative way to tell a story," he said. "It impacts" having the potential to "change the way the people think."

Jay is the son of Steve and Kathy Neander. Jonathan is the son of Robert Solita of Peotone and Mary Pekar of Manteno.