Guv seeks disaster status; Ford County off the list

Journal staff & wire

Gov. Rod Blagojevich apparently has gotten the word that last week's wind storms didn't do much damage in Ford County.

On Friday, he requested a federal disaster declaration for six central Illinois counties federal disaster areas after severe weather, including tornadoes, damaged about 1,000 homes last weekend. "We know the road to recovery will be a long one," Blagojevich said in a written statement.

On Monday, Blagojevich gave seven counties disaster status -- Ford, Greene, Logan, Morgan, Randolph, Sangamon and Scott.

Ford was not on the list for the federal request.

Having Ford included surprised Don Jones, county disaster agency director. The county didn't ask for or need a disaster declaration, he said.

"Gibson City lost some trees and Elliott lost the roof off its pump house and there were a lot of power poles down, but for us to warrant a disaster area ... (not) unless there's something we don't know about," he said Tuesday.

About 80 businesses had major damage caused by the storms and another 160 withstood some minor damage, the governor's office said.

Some of the most severe damaged occurred in Springfield, where tornadoes swept through the city Sunday night and were followed by severe thunderstorms.

Blagojevich requested the federal disaster declaration after officials toured the central Illinois counties this week and documented the damage to homes, businesses and other property.