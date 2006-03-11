Countless volunteers help

Hurricane Katrina slammed into Gulf Coast states on August 29 at 175 miles per hour, one of the most powerful and most devastating storms on record.

It left at least 1,422 dead and was credited with $75 billion in damages, the costliest in U.S. history and part of one of the worst hurricane seasons on record.

Six months later, volunteers still take time from their work and their ordinary lives to continue cleanup and recovery efforts -- including the group profiled here from Grace Bible Church of Cissna Park.

Their numbers are legion, uncounted altogether. The Red Cross alone in its six-months-after report said 233,000 Red Crossers, most of them volunteers and many of them also victims of the disaster, had "put their jobs, families and lives on hold to help their neighbors."