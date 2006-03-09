Region briefs

TRANSPORTATION

Rail unit gets planning grant

The Commuter Rail Feasibility Task Force, a coalition of nine area governments, learned Tuesday that it will receive funding for the second phase of its three-part feasibility study.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will provide 80 percent, or $240,000 for the study to detailing the possibility of extending commuter rail from University Park to Kankakee. The nine governments will provide the rest.

The study is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

Task force members include Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Kankakee County, Manteno, Monee, Peotone and Will County.

Meeting Tuesday in Kankakee, the task force failed to select either Earth Tech or Parsons Brinckerhoff, both of Chicago, as a consultant.

Members debated the need to balance the technical and engineering abilities of the two firms, with their ability to generate public input in the planning.

"Technical expertise is going to be critical," Frank Koehler of Bourbonnais said.

Sharon Durbin of the state Department of Transportation said "public outreach must be an emphasis. It's imperative that is a part of it."

Task Force Chairman Sam Nicholos of the Kankakee County Board said: "We would be right with whoever we choose."

However, two votes by the members failed to select either.

Will County Planner Colin Duesing suggested bringing the firms back for added information.

The next meeting of the task force is slated for April 18.

~ Mary Baskerville

AGRICULTURE

36 die in Illinois agriculture

Thirty-six people were killed in farm-related incidents in Illinois in 2005, according to an annual survey by COUNTRY Insurance & Financial Services.

That was up four from 2004, said the company, which released the information as part of the Farm Bureau's designation of this week as Agriculture Safety Awareness Program Week

Twenty-two of the 36 who died last year were men older than 55. Nine of them were operating tractors, three-fifths of the 15 tractor deaths of the year.

"Many farmers work beyond retirement age so fatigue and medication can increase their risk of work related deaths," says Rachel Schlipmann, COUNTRY education specialist. "Operating a tractor is dangerous all by itself and elderly farmers face circumstances which detract from safe tractor operation."

Farming, she said, "remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States. Annually, more than 700 farmers and ranchers die in work-related accidents according to the National Safety Council."

PEORIA

$163,000 for wet T-shirt ban

The Peoria City Council voted 9-2 on Tuesday to pay $163,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former bar owner over the banning of wet T-shirt contests.

That amount in damages and attorneys fees is part of a tentative settlement with John Balaco, the former owner of Mulligan's, who sued in 2003 after the city banned his bar's contests.

Balaco's attorney, Richard Steagall, said his client is satisfied with the proposed deal.

"He thinks it's a reasonable settlement," Steagall said. "He would have preferred it would've been settled at the outset."

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Gorman ruled in November that the city's ordinance was overreaching.

"From its language, it could also apply to employees and patrons of the bar, prohibiting forms of dress that are culturally acceptable in some circles," Gorman wrote.

Balaco sued the city after being told he couldn't hold wet T-shirt contests or employ male dancers without an adult business license. Steagall then successfully argued the ordinance impinged on the right to free speech and expression.

City Attorney Randy Ray said the city still is researching how it may revise the ordinance.

~ Copley News Service

HERSCHER

6 win FFA proficiency awards

Six members of the Herscher FFA won Section 10 Proficiency Awards in recent competition -- Alex Koener in ag mechanics, repair; Melissa Tanner in diversified crops; Drew Wright in diversified livestock; Megan Williams in equine science; Kevin Sanders in grain production; and Katelynn Morgan in wildlife management. They advance to district competition.

Also participating at the section level were Seth Orr, Sean Riordan, Jeremy Rettke, Carly Osenga and Chad O'Connor.

BEECHER

FFA toy, craft show coming up

The 21st annual Beecher FFA Toy and Craft show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 18 at Beecher High School.

Adults $2, students $1, under six free.

Pedal tractor pull begins at noon. A toy auction starts at 2:15, consignments are welcome.

All proceeds go to the Beecher Agricultural Scholarship Fund.

For more information call Jake Kragle at (708) 946-6813.

KANKAKEE COUNTY

SWCD offers ag, conservation scholarships

The Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting applications from Kankakee County High School seniors for a $1000 scholarship and a $500 scholarship for the 2006-07 school year.

The scholarships will be awarded to a student who is planning on a career in agriculture or in natural resource conservation and can be used for educational costs such as tuition, fees, books or course materials.

Applications can be picked up in the guidance office of each high school that has students from Kankakee County; picked up at the District office, 685 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais; or on the District's website www.kankakeeswcd.org.

For more information, call the District office at 937-8940, ext. 3.

Applications must be received by the District by April 21.

PEOTONE

Post-prom fashion show March 19

The Peotone post-prom committee will sponsor its 15th annual post-prom fashion show March 19 at Peotone High School.

Juniors and seniors will model casual wear fashions from Rue 21, Maurices, Fashion Bug and Marshall's in Bradley, as well as tuxedos and formal wear from the Bennett Curtis House in Grant Park.

Many of the high school senior girls will model the gowns they wore to prom last year.

Seating for the dessert bar begins at 2:30 p.m., with the fashion show following. The school is at 605 W. North St.

Tickets are $15 and may be reserved by phoning the high school at (708) 258-3236 or Laurie Blake at (708) 258-9124 by March 16.

Proceeds will be used to support the 20th anniversary of post-prom activities.

Students also have been selling Fannie May candy and chocolate Easter Bunnies. To order, call Student Council advisor Marlene Murray at (708) 258-3236.

Post Prom activities will be April 29. The committee is searching for pictures from the previous 19 years. Photos, needed by April 10, can be mailed to Peotone Post Prom, PO Box 1087, Peotone, IL 60468 or may be e-mailed to mbisping3@yahoo.com or dwerner815@aol.com.

~ Mary Baskerville

WATSEKA

Wanted: Garden walk participants

The sixth annual Iroquois County Historical Society garden walk is set for July 15 says museum secretary Judy Ficke.

"We are looking for gardens in Watseka for this year's garden walk but will take your name for future walks if you are in any area other than Watseka," Ficke says.

If you have a garden you'd like to show please call 432-2215.

It may even inspire you to greater things. "As you are getting spring fever and anxiously waiting to get out to your garden, do think `garden walk' and give us a call. What better incentive to bring your gardening ideas and expertise to fruition?" Ficke says.

CLIFTON

Bourbonnais teen arrested for auto burglaries

Robert D. Keller, 19, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by state police at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and jailed at Watseka pending a court appearance on the charge.

Police said the car Keller was riding in was stopped after police determined it matched the description of an auto being sought in connection with several auto burglaries in the 200 block of E. Spaulding in Clifton.

Police said a witness arrived at the scene and allegedly identified both the car and Keller. According to police, while being transported to jail Keller admitted to burglarizing an auto for the purpose of finding change to help him buy cigarettes.